Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman, LLP welcomes two Attorneys Timothy R. Mulliner David C. Nelson ABRAHAMS KASLOW & CASSMAN, LLP welcomes TIMOTHY R. MULLINER and DAVID C. NELSON as Attorneys at the firm. TIMOTHY R. MULLINER is a member of the firm's Banking, Employment, and Litigation Teams. Before joining AKC Law, Tim spent a decade in private practice in Nevada. He has a broad range of experience, including banking, real estate, employment, and construction matters. He has extensive experience in the financial services industry, representing banks, mortgage companies, and other financial institutions in both litigation and compliance matters. He has also represented healthcare organizations in and out of litigation, focusing primarily on compliance matters and fraud investigations. Tim's employment law practice includes representing business clients of all sizes before administrative agencies, state and federal courts on matters including discrimination, wage and hour, business torts, and breach of contract cases in a range of industries. He regularly counsels employers, financial institutions, and other clients on their compliance policies and procedures to minimize their exposure to litigation. Tim has resolved many cases in his clients' favor through trial, arbitration, and other alternative dispute resolution. Tim received his bachelor's degree, with honors, in Criminal Justice and Political Science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He earned his J.D. with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Tim is a member of the Nebraska and Nevada State Bar Associations. DAVID C. NELSON is a member of the firm's Business Services Group. Dave has been practicing law in Omaha for over 30 years and regularly counsels clients on business matters related to real estate, development, construction, commercial transactions, and manufacturing. He has extensive experience in assisting clients with business formation, zoning, trademarks, copyrights, technology, loans, construction, warehousing and more. Dave also has a wealth of knowledge in drafting, reviewing, revising, and negotiating complicated contracts. Dave received his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Kearney State College. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law and is admitted to practice in the State of Nebraska and before the US District Court of Nebraska. Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is a Full-Service Business Law firm in Omaha, Nebraska. Our expertise is long-term strategic counsel on Business, Estate and Litigation matters. The firm was founded in 1944 and has a long history of providing clients with prompt and skillful legal services.
