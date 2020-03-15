As the number of tiny apartments rises in the Omaha area, so has rent.

Indeed, a recent study by Rent.com shows Omaha as No. 3 — behind only Hollywood and North Hollywood — among cities with the largest percentage increase in studio rent prices since 2016.

The analysis reported that rent for studio-sized apartments in Omaha is, on average, about $898. That’s 37% higher than the $655 four years ago.

Here’s the four-year change for others in the Top 5: Studio rent prices, on average, reportedly went up 66% in Hollywood; 43% in North Hollywood; 30% in Harrison, New Jersey; and 26% in Tucson, Arizona.

Of course, actual rent in some of those cities far exceeded Omaha’s. Currently in Hollywood, for example, average studio rent was reported to be $2,762, and North Hollywood was not far behind. In Harrison, it was $2,153, and average studio rent in Tucson, according to Rent.com, was $580.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email