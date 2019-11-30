The Fortune list is a badge of honor for Omaha and Nebraska’s business promoters.

Each year, Fortune magazine ranks its Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 based on the country’s highest-earning businesses.

Omaha always has a significant presence as a headquarters city on the list, with Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific and Mutual of Omaha leading the way.

But step back to 2015, and you’ll see the local list has changed significantly. With TD Ameritrade selling to Charles Schwab, Omaha is once again experiencing how the business climate can shift.

In 2015, ConAgra Foods announced it would move its headquarters to Chicago. That was one Fortune 500 headquarters gone.

That same year, outdoor retailer Cabela’s went through a downturn in sales before a New York hedge fund bought into the company. By 2017, Cabela’s would sell to Bass Pro Shops and see its Sidney headquarters broken up.

Lower in the rankings in 2015, West Corp. would fall off the list after its own troubles.

Even Union Pacific has made big job cuts in recent years as the railroad pushes for efficiency.

Here’s a look back at the list circa 2015 and as of 2019. (Employee numbers are drawn from company reports by Fortune.)

Big changes to Omaha and Nebraska's Fortune 1000 list since 2015

