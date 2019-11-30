The Fortune list is a badge of honor for Omaha and Nebraska’s business promoters.
Each year, Fortune magazine ranks its Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 based on the country’s highest-earning businesses.
Omaha always has a significant presence as a headquarters city on the list, with Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific and Mutual of Omaha leading the way.
In 2015, ConAgra Foods announced it would move its headquarters to Chicago. That was one Fortune 500 headquarters gone.
That same year, outdoor retailer Cabela’s went through a downturn in sales before a New York hedge fund bought into the company. By 2017, Cabela’s would sell to Bass Pro Shops and see its Sidney headquarters broken up.
Lower in the rankings in 2015, West Corp. would fall off the list after its own troubles.
Even Union Pacific has made big job cuts in recent years as the railroad pushes for efficiency.
Here’s a look back at the list circa 2015 and as of 2019. (Employee numbers are drawn from company reports by Fortune.)
Big changes to Omaha and Nebraska's Fortune 1000 list since 2015
Berkshire Hathaway
2015 Fortune rank: 4 2019 rank: 4 Employee trend: Grew by 73,000
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continues to grow, with 389,000 employees in all its various subsidiaries. The austere
Berkshire headquarters in Omaha is growing, too, adding a second floor for its 26 office employees as the company extends its office lease at 36th and Farnam Streets.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Pacific
2015 Fortune rank: 123 2019 rank: 134 Employee trend: Down by 5,234
Even with its high ranking in the Fortune 500, U.P. is revamping its operations and cutting hundreds of employees. The railroad's changes are part of
“precision scheduled railroading” — aiming to run trains faster and more efficiently. Fortune had Union Pacific's 2019 employee count at 41,967. But the figure recently was put at 36,700, with hundreds more jobs to be cut.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ConAgra Foods
2015 Fortune rank: 173 2019 rank: 386 (although the company is based in Chicago) Employee trend: Down 20,400
ConAgra got its start in Nebraska and, in 1987, extracted tax incentives from the State of Nebraska and a historic warehouse district from Omaha to stay in the state. In 2015, ConAgra announced it would
relocate its headquarters to Chicago. Today, Omaha retains some 1,300 employees with what's now called Conagra Brands, but the city lost the prestige as a headquarters location.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc.
2015 Fortune rank: 286 2019 rank: 340 Employee trend: Down by 5,700
The national and international construction and engineering company continues to have a significant corporate presence in Omaha, and its leaders are civic and philanthropic leaders in the city. Kiewit is
building a new headquarters in Omaha's North Downtown, next to the company's existing training center.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mutual of Omaha
2015 Fortune rank: 391 2019 rank: 336 Employee trend: Grew by 1,038
The expanse of Mutual of Omaha's corporate brand provides built-in marketing for its Omaha home. The insurance company has a presence at 33rd and Dodge Streets, with its corporate campus and Midtown Crossing real estate development nearby. The business faces its challenges: In 2019 it
shelved a new headquarters project and sold its bank operations, citing a goal of supporting Mutual's core insurance business.
MUTUAL OF OMAHA
Cabela's
2015 Fortune rank: 663 2019 rank: None Employee trend: 19,300 employees consolidated into Bass Pro Shops, or laid off
After going public, the Sidney-based outdoors retailer entered a tumultuous period when a New York hedge fund bought into the company. In 2017,
Bass Pro bought Cabela's and consolidated corporate operations at the Bass Pro headquarters in Missouri, dealing a significant economic blow to Sidney.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Green Plains
2015 Fortune rank: 712 2019 rank: 644 Employee trend: Grew by 354
Green Plains Inc. is a leading ethanol producer that formed in 2004 and is now
headquartered in Omaha's Aksarben Village. Most recently, it announced a quarterly loss compared to the third quarter of 2018. But the company has had eyes on reaching the Fortune 500.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
TD Ameritrade
2015 Fortune rank: 727 2019 rank: 509 Employee trend: Grew by 3,412, before the coming job losses and sale to Schwab
Surprise! The locally grown
TD Ameritrade is being sold to the Charles Schwab Corp. TD Ameritrade has had a growing presence in Omaha, with its new Old Mill-area headquarters and corporate sponsorship of TD Ameritrade Park. But jobs will be cut, along with another Omaha headquarters.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valmont Industries
2015 Fortune rank: 729 2019 rank: 806 Employee trend: Down by 993
Valmont started in Valley, Nebraska, in 1946, as a farm irrigation equipment manufacturer. As the company has grown and diversified, it established its headquarters in Omaha. It is recommitting to Omaha with a
new headquarters in the Heartwood Preserve development at 150th Street and West Dodge Road.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
West
2015 Fortune rank: 794 2019 rank: None Employee trend: Job cuts — from 35,000 in 2015 to 10,720 two years later
In 1986, West started in Omaha as a telemarketer and diversified into a telecommunications service company over the years. In 2017, the private equity firm Apollo Global Management bought the company, and West was renamed Intrado Corporation in summer 2019.
WEST CORP.
Werner Enterprises
2015 Fortune rank: 971 2019 rank: 867 Employee trend: Grew by 674
Founded in 1956, the trucking and logistics firm is based in Sarpy County. In addition to 13,000 employees, it cites a fleet of 7,800 trucks and 24,000 trailers. But the trucking industry has seen a slowdown this year. In 2017,
analysts wondered if Werner could be part of consolidation in the industry.
WERNER ENTERPRISES
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.