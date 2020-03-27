After two years of searching, Trena and John Thompson found the perfect move-up house: newer, larger and with a structure out back to fit their growing his-and-hers bladesmith and blacksmith operations.

The couple quickly forged a deal that hinged on them selling — within two weeks — their longtime northwest Omaha home. Ordinarily, they’d have little reason to sweat, as the property is in a highly sought-after price range. But now, the novel coronavirus lurked and was crippling certain industries across the country.

What happened next, however, stoked the Thompsons and had their Nebraska Realty agent, Jessica Rangel, proclaiming: “It’s hot! My business is still moving fast.”

Take a look at their week: A Sunday open house (devoid of pens and paper but filled with plastic gloves, Clorox wipes and social distancing) drew a dozen small groups to see the $170,000 property. Five more showings followed. By Tuesday, the Thompsons accepted an offer.

It’s representative, say Rangel and other real estate professionals, of local demand and housing activity that has pushed forward despite the global pandemic.

To be sure, many industry leaders are cautious with forecasts as house-shopping habits are changing. They note that sales activity can shift as unpredictably as the virus spread.

Some buyers and sellers already have backed off in fear of job loss, and the Omaha Area Board of Realtors reports a 13% drop in for-sale homes that went under contract the first three weeks of March, compared with the same period last year.

Also this week, the area’s largest residential real estate company recommended that its 900 or so agents stop holding open houses. And the national Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications dropped nearly 30% last week.

Still, Omaha area house-hunting fervor, buoyed by still-low interest rates, feels on par with weeks prior to COVID-19 temporarily shuttering local bars, beauty salons and certain other businesses, said Paul Vojchehoske, an active agent who also directs the Nebraska Randall School of Real Estate.

“I’m actually shocked,” Vojchehoske said this week. “People are still buying. New listings are coming in pretty strong.”

Mike Riedmann, who heads residential sales for NP Dodge Real Estate, said he’s seeing about two-thirds the volume of activity expected at this time of the year. “But the market hasn’t died. We’re still selling houses. You still have historically low mortgage rates.”

“It’s hopeful,” said Susan Clark, president of the local Board of Realtors and vice president at PJ Morgan Real Estate. “People are working, they’re still doing what needs to be done to get transactions done.”

Some agents said the Omaha area might be seeing better activity than some other cities because of fewer restrictions local officials have placed on business operations.

Consider California’s Association of Realtors, for example. Last week, it called for a halt to all open houses and face-to-face meetings with clients.

A countrywide survey released March 19 by the National Association of Realtors showed 48% of agents agreeing that homebuying interest had declined because of the coronavirus. That percentage tripled from a week earlier.

Prior to COVID-19’s confirmed presence in the Omaha-area market, homebuying activity was brisk.

The Board of Realtors reported that the number of houses under contract in February was up 24% over the same month a year ago. Homes on average sold five days faster than the previous February, and the median sales price was 6% higher.

Lisa Ritter of Omaha’s Re/Max Results said all the talk earlier this month about declining interest rates grabbed the attention of many on-the-fence buyers.

She and other professionals are quick to point out that the Federal Reserve’s mid-March move to slash its benchmark rate does not automatically equate to lower interest on long-term consumer mortgages. Indeed, the rate available to the Thompsons jumped up a bit earlier this week.

Still, home loan rates remain low enough to be a driving force behind the Thompson family’s itch to move. John Thompson chuckled at the comparison with his 9% mortgage rate 30 years ago. “Back then everybody was saying, ‘Wow, you got a great deal.’ ”

The Thompsons expect to lock in at half that rate or less for the $250,000 Blair home they’ve had under contract since March 15. They and 13-year-old son Zayne hope to be in their new place in May.

Mortgage experts said interest rates on a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage on Thursday ranged from about 3% to about 4.5%, depending on various factors.

Ritter says she foresees first-time homebuyers (provided they’re not afraid of losing their job) ramping up their hunt, even if it’s mostly online. With the stock market so volatile, she said, “Owning a piece of property is attractive.”

A test of sorts played out on a house Ritter listed last week. Priced at $215,000, the three-bedroom residence was in the popular Westside school district. Owner Spencer Secor, 27, said that on the same day it went on the market, he had 12 separate showings and a full-price offer, “And we ran with it.”

With Secor and wife Ali expecting their second child, they wanted and recently had secured a larger house. At their current home, the couple had installed a deck and remodeled the main bathroom. They said the house went for about $40,000 more than what they paid three years ago.

Andy Alloway, owner of the 700-agent Nebraska Realty, said COVID-19 makes it hard to foresee what tomorrow’s housing market could bring. If multiple-offer bidding wars slow down, so could price escalation and, he said, that could be a “silver lining” for buyers.

“A cooling down period … is probably OK,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alloway and other local real estate leaders have encouraged agents to hold more virtual meetings and take extra sanitary precautions.

Vince Leisey, who heads Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate, the area’s largest residential real estate company, went a step further. He “strongly recommended” against having open houses, saying they weren’t “socially responsible.”

“We need to almost have a shutdown or we need to get people to stay in,” Leisey said in a video posted on social media. “We need to get through this health issue as soon as possible because as soon as we get that, then we can get back on track.”

Chris Rock of Redfin Corp. said he’s seen home seekers become more discerning about properties they choose to visit. Some agents show houses via FaceTime on their cellphones. But with the supply of for-sale houses being low, Rock said he’s remained busy with clients ready to pounce.

“I am not seeing a slowdown,” he said.

His client Leah Anania is a nurse who thought about sidelining her search temporarily because of COVID-19. But demands of a growing family kept her and boyfriend Noah’s eyes open. With two small sons and another baby on the way, Anania said their two-bedroom condo was cramped.

After a private tour of the Thompson house earlier this week, she said she knew: “This is the one.”

While the pandemic also gave pause to Trena Thompson, she said her nerves calmed after she learned that her job on a risk management team was secure. Husband John works at United Parcel Service, and both are eager to expand their family business, Dwarf Mountain Knives.

As a bladesmith, he makes swords, daggers and axes. Her blacksmith creations are more broad, ranging from fire pokers to metal calla lilies.

To date, the couple have used a friend’s shop for bigger tasks like heating materials. But its hours are limited, and the Thompsons need their own workspace. The Blair house they have under contract comes with everything they hoped for — including a work shed and a neighbor who is John’s brother.

“A dream house and an opportunity to reunite with family,” said Trena. “I’m ready to start packing.”