Black Friday in the metro area started with cold temperatures and slick streets, but the promise of hot deals on clothes, electronics and more was enough to lure shoppers in early Friday morning.
Elkhorn resident Jake Alexander waited in line at the Cabela’s in La Vista for two hours and managed to snag two Helix GPS fish finders.
He was finished shopping 15 minutes after the store opened at 5 a.m.
“I got my deal,” he said.
The fish finders were $999, marked down from $1,700, he said.
The two-hour wait in 30-degree temperatures wasn’t too bad, he said. Cabela’s staff handed out coffee and doughnuts, and the crowd wrapped around the building made it inside within 3 minutes once doors opened.
“Piece of cake,” an employee said.
Sign up for our Money headlines newsletter
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Amber and Billy Bailey also grabbed a fish finder — a combination Christmas/birthday gift for Billy — and some $10 fleeces.
Their next stop?
“Home,” Billy Bailey said.
“Bed,” his wife laughed.
* * *
By 5:05 a.m., Ron Vollmer had picked up his annual supply of jeans.
The Papillion resident made quick work of his shopping list at Cabela’s, and was the first one through the checkout line.
He was considering stopping at Office Depot next to stock up on paper, not didn’t think they’d be open quite so early.
* * *
Dick’s Sporting Goods, JCPenney and Bed Bath and Beyond at the Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion were starting to get decent foot traffic by 6:30 a.m.
One woman outside the Ulta said she was out shopping just to pass some time while visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
Ross Mills, of Bellevue, isn’t usually a big Black Friday shopper, but he knew his son needed a new blanket, so he stopped in at Bed Bath and Beyond.
There, he found a weighted blanket for $35 — down from $100 — and a programmable slow cooker.
“This is very rare for me,” he said. “I’m usually one to avoid these places.”
* * *
Judy Stigge and granddaughter Madison Stigge started the big shopping day with a 5 a.m. Starbucks run.
Fueled by caffeine, the two hit up Dick’s Sporting Goods, picked up a bedding set at Bed Bath and Beyond and were headed to JCPenney so Judy Stigge could buy pajamas for her grandkids.
They were looking forward to one stop in particular: breakfast, probably at Hy-Vee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.