Hy-Vee has announced it will close its year-old Omaha area fulfillment center in May, leaving about 500 jobs in jeopardy.
Corporate spokeswoman Christina Gayman said “several dozen” of the local workers will transfer to other area Hy-Vee locations, though she had no firm number yet.
The closing of the fulfillment center at 11651 S. 154th St. — which packs and delivers online orders for food and merchandise — is part of a larger Hy-Vee move to transfer Aisles Online ordering services to the retail level. Also affected are fulfillment centers in Kansas City; Des Moines; and Eagan, Minnesota.
Sign up for our Money headlines newsletter
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Customers won’t see an interruption in service, Gayman said, adding that Hy-Vee was responding to customer demand for a full assortment of products and same-day pickup that couldn’t be provided through processing at the fulfillment center.
According to the Nebraska Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification, 512 local jobs are affected. Gayman said Hy-Vee human resources teams are working to help employees find other job opportunities either within Hy-Vee or the community.
Employees were notified March 6 and provided 60 days’ notice. Hy-Vee said it will stop filling orders at the Omaha area fulfillment center the week of March 23 and the center is to close May 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.