Hy-Vee has announced it will close its year-old Omaha area fulfillment center in May, leaving about 500 jobs in jeopardy.

Corporate spokeswoman Christina Gayman said “several dozen” of the local workers will transfer to other area Hy-Vee locations, though she had no firm number yet.

The closing of the fulfillment center at 11651 S. 154th St. — which packs and delivers online orders for food and merchandise — is part of a larger Hy-Vee move to transfer Aisles Online ordering services to the retail level. Also affected are fulfillment centers in Kansas City; Des Moines; and Eagan, Minnesota.

Customers won’t see an interruption in service, Gayman said, adding that Hy-Vee was responding to customer demand for a full assortment of products and same-day pickup that couldn’t be provided through processing at the fulfillment center.

According to the Nebraska Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification, 512 local jobs are affected. Gayman said Hy-Vee human resources teams are working to help employees find other job opportunities either within Hy-Vee or the community.

Employees were notified March 6 and provided 60 days’ notice. Hy-Vee said it will stop filling orders at the Omaha area fulfillment center the week of March 23 and the center is to close May 6.

