We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Grocery stores including Hy-Vee and Costco are beginning to limit meat purchases as meatpacking plants stricken by the coronavirus scramble to stay open and fully staffed.

"At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for," a company press release stated. "Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department."

Costco announced similar limits on Monday — shoppers can buy only three packages of fresh meat and must wear masks in stores. Since April 30, Baker's has been limiting purchases of ground beef and fresh pork.

It's not clear whether stores are trying to proactively ward off any meat shortages or meat hoarding, or whether they are experiencing difficulties obtaining enough ground beef, chicken breasts and bacon.

"At Baker's, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers," spokeswoman Sheila Lowrie said. "There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges."

Elliott Dennis, an assistant professor of livestock marketing and risk management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said he doesn't see widespread meat shortages on the horizon.

"This is more to prevent runs on meat than anything due to meat shortages," he said. Think of shoppers stocking up on toilet paper when the pandemic first began.

"That had nothing to do with the supply of toilet paper, but people's reaction to the idea that there may not be any in the future," he said.

Costco and Hy-Vee are likely trying to prevent customers from emptying the meat case, so shoppers still have a decent supply from which to choose.

"People don't need to buy three months worth of meat right now," Dennis said.

When President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week ordering meat processing plants to stay open, White House officials said the administration was working to prevent a situation in which a majority of processing plants shut down for a period of time, which could lead to an 80% drop in the availability of meat in supermarkets.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said meatpacking plants are a crucial link in the food supply chain, which also includes the farmers and ranchers who raise animals and the grocery stores that sell food.

Two weeks ago, estimated capacity at hog processing plants was down about 20%, some officials said. That has left those who raise hogs and cattle stuck with animals that were ready for market and has left some producers willing to take rock-bottom prices to free up space in barns and pastures, and cut their losses.

Some economists, though, have said there should be enough meat in cold storage to prevent widespread shortages, although customers may not see the same supply and variety in the meat case.

Still, in the last week, three meatpacking plants in Nebraska — Tyson plants in Dakota City and Madison and a Cargill plant in Schuyler — have temporarily shut down for deep-cleaning and to await workers' COVID-19 test results.

The Dakota City plant, which was initially scheduled to close just for a long weekend and reopen Tuesday, will remain idle for the time being, Tyson officials said Tuesday.

"The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously," spokeswoman Liz Croston wrote in an email.

"We continue to work through processing the large amount of testing data for our 4,300 team members, and therefore have decided to temporarily delay the reopening of our Dakota City facility."

Coronavirus outbreaks in Nebraska have also been reported at the Smithfield pork plant in Crete, the Tyson plant in Lexington, the JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island and several meat and food processing plants in the Omaha area.

Even as plants deal with workers becoming infected with COVID-19 or slowed-down production due to workers calling out sick en masse, the meat supply in the United States would only be in trouble if nearly every plant shut down at the same time, Dennis said. He doesn't expect plants to close for long, but to take time to sanitize, erect more dividers on the production line to separate workers and get more workers tested.

Cargill aims to reopen its Schuyler plant by May 18.