A new Papillion neighborhood is emerging and is expected to sprout about 330 homes over the next several years.

Called SumTur Crossing, the roughly 155-acre development by Highway 370 and Interstate 80 is near family entertainment venues such as the SumTur Amphitheater and Werner Park.

The Home Company’s Dave Vogtman said the site, currently graded and with a show house on display, also has access to walking trails leading to the Walnut Creek Recreation Area.

Two-story and ranch-style homes from 1,900 square feet to about 2,700 square feet are to be priced in the $300,000s to mid-$400,000 range, Home Company representatives said.

Omaha’s Boyer Young was the land developer for the subdivision. The Home Company said it is the main builder, although other homebuilders also will be constructing homes at SumTur Crossing.

