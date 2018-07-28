Here at The World-Herald, we’re encouraged to promote our work on social media, so it’s time to look at how Warren Buffett is doing on Twitter.
On the one hand, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is excelling with followers: 1.4 million since his first tweet on May 2, 2013. (“Warren is in the house,” which he sent by tapping an iPad during an appearance at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s College of Business.)
On the other, he’s lagging a bit in volume: nine tweets since then, or about one tweet every 210 days. He has said that he has delegated his Twitter duties to someone else, however.
Although I’m well behind in followers, with slightly more than 1,200, I’m finally more of something than Mr. Buffett: 1,004 tweets since becoming a twitterer in 2010 as @buffettOWH.
BNSF and oil by rail
Oil companies, scrambling to ship their product by rail, are trying to counter BNSF Railway’s plan to limit use of retrofitted tank cars like those that derailed in Iowa last month, rupturing and spilling 230,000 gallons of Canadian crude oil into the Rock River, Reuters reported.
Jarrett Renshaw wrote that BNSF plans to ban thousands of those tank cars in any new shipping contracts because of the problems revealed by the accident. At the same time, oil-carrying pipelines are full. Demand for oil-carrying tank cars has caused lease rates to double over the past year, the story said.
Since 2016, about 11,000 older tank cars have been fitted with thicker shells to meet updated regulations. Thousands more are yet to be retrofitted.
The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers said its members “have raised concerns” about BNSF’s plan and may consider legal action, plus meetings with BNSF executives on the issue, Reuters said.
BNSF spokeswoman Jessa Lewis told Reuters that all companies involved in oil transportation by rail should work together to ensure that only the safest tankers are used. BNSF hauls nearly half of the crude oil shipped in U.S. tank cars.
Gates and Berkshire stock
The latest official filings show that Bill and Melinda Gates and their foundations own 5.4 percent of Berkshire’s stock, worth about $14.4 billion.
Thanks to Buffett’s donation of $2.7 billion worth of stock this month to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, that’s up from about 4.3 percent a year ago.
Buffett owns about 16 percent of Berkshire’s shares, a percentage that has been declining since he pledged in 2006 to donate big pieces of his holdings each year.
Expansion of wind energy
Berkshire’s PacifiCorp utility plans to expand its wind energy in six western states following recent approvals by Idaho and Utah regulators.
The company said its $3 billion Energy Vision 2020 project will add three new generator projects and a 140-mile transmission line in Wyoming, boosting wind power capacity by more than 60 percent and adding enough electricity by 2020 for 400,000 homes.
The project also will install longer turbine blades on existing generators, boosting their production by 25 percent. PacifiCorp also serves Oregon, Washington and California.
10 years of Watching
We’ve just passed the 10th anniversary of the Warren Watch column, which coincided with renaming our business news section “Money” and revamping its offerings.
The project was based partly on the premise that some people will read almost anything written about the Oracle of Omaha, who was, arguably, our most famous citizen. (This was before Scott Frost became NU’s football coach.) And also the hope that we could find something to write about every week.
Buffettism hasn’t disappointed. Large and small, there’s been plenty of fodder.
Over the years we’ve tracked serious developments, including the 2011 resignation of once-favorite Berkshire manager David Sokol, Buffett’s 2012 treatment for prostate cancer, his strained relationship with biographer Alice Schroeder and his warnings about investing in digital currency.
Lighter items included Buffett as a category on TV’s “Jeopardy” quiz show, writing the clues himself. A sample: “If you understand a particular industry, put more capital into the companies you believe in. Don’t bother with this strategy of putting eggs in different baskets.” Answer: Diversification.
When Berkshire acquired The World-Herald in 2011, some media-watchers called and wondered: What will happen to the column and the paper’s coverage of your new owner? The answer: No change, and that’s what’s happened so far.
