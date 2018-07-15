If you’re watching the calendar, this is the time of year when Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., makes good on his 2006 promise to donate annually to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four Buffett family foundations.
The numbers likely are due out soon, so let’s have a prediction:
Total donated: $3.5 billion, which raises the value of Berkshire shares Buffett has donated so far to about $31 billion. The price per share is up about 10 percent from a year ago, so this year’s total is likely to top last year’s record $3.17 billion.
Besides the Gates Foundation, the recipients will be the Sherwood Foundation, run by his daughter, Susie; the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, run by his son Howard; the NoVo Foundation, run by his son Peter and Peter’s wife, Jennifer; and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after Buffett’s late wife. The foundations sell the shares, over time, to finance their operations.
Electric Byd Buses
Here’s an idea to resolve that dispute over streetcars in Omaha, and it’ll even help a business with a local connection, of sorts.
Metro Transit can order a fleet (or even just a few) of the same electric buses that a European company ordered for Oslo, Norway. They’re made by BYD Inc., the Chinese company that is 10 percent owned by Berkshire.
Nobina AB, which runs buses throughout Scandinavia, ordered 42 of the buses for delivery next spring, when they will join two others running in Oslo since last year, BYD reported.
They don’t have wires overhead, instead using batteries equipped with pantograph chargers, a mechanism that hooks into a street-side charging device.
Rubber tires, flexible routes as needed, no gasoline emissions, no rails in the streets.
Lanoha in Dallas
Berkshire’s Nebraska Furniture Mart invaded Texas with its third mega-store, and now Lanoha Development of Omaha is adding to the Mart’s Dallas development, which is called the Grandscape.
Lanoha’s first-phase piece is a luxury apartment building with 345 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and two penthouse suites.
Called Live Grandscape, the residences are due to open in 2020 and have pools, cabanas, lounges, a multistory exercise facility, fitness classes, doggy day care, a theater, valet parking, event programming and other features.
The Lanoha name is best known in Omaha for its garden and landscaping business, but its development projects in Omaha include the Alvine office/residence building at 12th and Cass Streets, the vacant Union Pacific headquarters land at 14th and Dodge Streets and Millard’s Lumberyard District.
House still for sale
The Buffett family’s California getaway, once the scene of Christmas gatherings but not for years, remains for sale at $11 million, the same price as when it was listed in February, according to National Mortgage Professional magazine.
The Laguna Beach house, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, is probably due to be demolished so something more modern can take its place, real estate watchers have said.
Buffett bought the home in 1971 for $150,000 and has renovated it over the years.
