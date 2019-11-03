A new rent report by Zumper, which looked at 100 metro areas nationwide, has ranked Omaha among the 20 least expensive metro areas to rent a home.

The analysis says the median (midpoint) rent for a one-bedroom unit in Omaha is virtually the same as last year, or $800. For two-bedroom units, it was $1,000, down about 3.8% over a year earlier.

Nationally, Zumper said, one-bedroom rent is up 2.5% and for two bedrooms it’s up 2.6%.

Clocking in as the city with the most expensive rent was San Francisco, where the median two-bedroom cost was $4,670.

On its list that ranked most to least expensive rents, Lincoln and Des Moines tied for 85th, five spots below (or cheaper than) Omaha.

A different report, this one put out by Yardi Matrix, showed that over the past year, the highest overall rent increases in Nebraska were in Omaha (3.4%), Bellevue (3.32%) and Lincoln (2.3%).

For comparison, the report showed national average rent going up 3.2% since September 2019.

Yet another national report, by Apartment List, said the overall median Omaha rent has risen about 1%, compared with the same time last year, whereas nationwide rent grew by 1.4%.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

