Much has sprouted west of Village Pointe mall the past few years, and now on track to open in March is a $24 million, five-story hotel project topped with private condominiums.

The 120-guest room Aloft also features a techy and lofty lobby, conference rooms, a swimming pool and a two-level restaurant that spills onto a 4,000-square-foot courtyard.

Developer Anant Enterprises bought nine acres southwest of 180th and Burke Streets as raw land, and plans to build further phases beyond the hotel project at 215 S. 181st St. that covers nearly three acres.

The area has been hot. Two major multiple-tenant office structures rose to the west along with their neighbor, the Anant Enterprises 82,000-square-foot Aloft (a brand in the Marriott family). Medical facilities, businesses and other hotel rooms also recently settled in the area near West Dodge and 180th Street.

Currently, Anant's Deepak Gangahar and Kirti Trivedi are in the process of seeking City Council approval for an "enhanced employment area" occupation tax that allows business in its zone to charge new taxes for food and drinks.

Up to $3.6 million could be generated from that tax over 20 years to help offset some development costs, Gangahar said. He said the project's job creation (they expect 100 or so hires in the first phase) and investment was more than enough to qualify.

The project is believed to be the city's first modern hotel to be topped with private residences. Gangahar and his wife, empty nesters, already have theirs picked out. They and other condo owners will be able to enter their residences through a separate elevator to the fifth floor.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

