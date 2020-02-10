20200202_spe_ss_workforce

People who have tech skills are a hot commodity in Omaha. Tech firm Flywheel, above, recently filled about 25 jobs outside Omaha it would have preferred to fill here, says CEO and co-founder Dusty Davidson. A number of tech startups have become some of the region’s fastest-growing companies, and now are competing for high-tech workers.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Here are the top job opportunities in Nebraska, based on employment openings in mid-January as reported by the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The rankings, compiled by Metropolitan Community College, represent the Top 10 H3 Occupations by Demand. These are high-skill, high-demand, high-pay positions.

“Some of the jobs that are in the highest demand in Nebraska require education lower than a bachelor’s degree,” said Derek Rayment, spokesman for MCC.

That means a person could graduate from a two-year program at MCC or other technical institution, enter the workforce and earn good pay quickly with little to no student debt, Rayment said.

“MCC is not only helping fill the state’s workforce demands, but also connecting Nebraskans to these high-wage jobs in high-demand fields,” he said. “MCC’s new academic facilities at the Fort Omaha Campus and South Omaha Campus demonstrate this.”

The jobs, degree requirements and average annual wages

1. Heavy or semitrailer truck driver; postsecondary non-degree award, $44,000

2. Nurse, bachelor’s degree, $62,000

3. General or operations manager, bachelor’s degree, $105,000

4. Carpenter, high school diploma and apprenticeship, $38,000

5. Accountant and auditor, bachelor’s degree, $69,000

6. Software developer, bachelor’s degree, $89,000

7. Elementary school teacher, bachelor’s degree, $56,000

8. Electrician, high school diploma and apprenticeship, $49,000

9. Plumber, pipefitter, steamfitter, high school diploma and apprenticeship, $55,000

10. Secondary school teacher (excluding career and technical education teachers), bachelor’s degree, $56,000

SOURCE: Nebraska Department of Labor, Education and Economic Development

