Holy Name house

An example of what a five-bedroom home could look like as part of the Holy Name Housing Corp. program set to launch in North Omaha.

Preparing for launch: a $3 million project to build 11 five-bedroom houses on vacant lots in a North Omaha neighborhood.

Mike Gawley of Holy Name Housing Corp., the nonprofit behind the effort, said the goal is to provide affordable housing, prepare families for homeownership and to help transform an area where more rooftops are needed.

“We need more people to get more services in North Omaha,” he said. “If we want more grocery stores, even to get better transportation, you need more people.”

Holy Name Housing is in the midst of other similar homebuilding efforts. The most recent 11 for-rent houses (two-story and ranch styles) are to start rising later this year between Grand Avenue, Fort Street and North 38th and 42nd Streets. (It’s called the Central Park redevelopment site.)

Funding sources include state and federal low-income housing tax credits, conventional loans and $150,000 in tax-increment financing (yet to be approved by the city).

Resident families pay $825 in monthly rent and must meet federal income requirements, Gawley said. A four-person household, for example, makes between $26,000 and $51,600.

The application process for this batch of rental homes is closed. Gawley said Holy Name still is drawing residents from a list it assembled two years ago. He expects the application process to open again in perhaps a year.

“There is that much demand,” he said.

Photos: Scenes of North Omaha

North Omaha is the epicenter of the city's black history and culture. Check out these photos, many of which were taken during the 1960s, to see the neighborhood at the peak of its vibrancy.

1 of 42

