Preparing for launch: a $3 million project to build 11 five-bedroom houses on vacant lots in a North Omaha neighborhood.
Mike Gawley of Holy Name Housing Corp., the nonprofit behind the effort, said the goal is to provide affordable housing, prepare families for homeownership and to help transform an area where more rooftops are needed.
“We need more people to get more services in North Omaha,” he said. “If we want more grocery stores, even to get better transportation, you need more people.”
Holy Name Housing is in the midst of other similar homebuilding efforts. The most recent 11 for-rent houses (two-story and ranch styles) are to start rising later this year between Grand Avenue, Fort Street and North 38th and 42nd Streets. (It’s called the Central Park redevelopment site.)
Funding sources include state and federal low-income housing tax credits, conventional loans and $150,000 in tax-increment financing (yet to be approved by the city).
Resident families pay $825 in monthly rent and must meet federal income requirements, Gawley said. A four-person household, for example, makes between $26,000 and $51,600.
The application process for this batch of rental homes is closed. Gawley said Holy Name still is drawing residents from a list it assembled two years ago. He expects the application process to open again in perhaps a year.
“There is that much demand,” he said.
24th Street between Patrick and Burdette looking north, during the Health Fair parade in May 1967.
Catherine Carrick, secretary of the Omaha Housing Authority, breaks ground in August 1936, on the $2 million Logan Fontenelle homes project near 22nd and Charles Streets. She is surrounded by federal, city, civic officials and seventh and eighth-grade students from the nearby Kellom School.
Students at Franklin School line up to get their swings in a ball game in November 1969. Notable are the portable classrooms in the outfield. At the time, the Omaha Public Schools District were considering expansion while also dealing with changing demographics of the student body.
It was estimated that more than 10,000 people turned out on July 2, 1967, for a parade sponsored by the Opportunities Industrialization Center. The parade was escorted by police and a sound truck. The main attraction was singer James Brown, who arrived from Chicago too late to participate in the parade, but his band rode in a bus up the parade route to Kountze Park. Brown and his band performed that night at Rosenblatt Stadium.
North Omaha is the epicenter of the city's black history and culture. Check out these photos, many of which were taken during the 1960s, to see the neighborhood at the peak of its vibrancy.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Near North Side Branch YMCA was housed inside the Webster Telephone Exchange building at 2213 Lake St. from early 1946 to 1950.
GREAT PLAINS BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM
THE WORLD-HERALD
Kids playing at the Logan Fontenelle housing project.
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
A Near North YMCA van pictured circa early 1960s. Sam Cornelius, director of the Near North YMCA branch, is pictured in the center.
YMCA OF GREATER OMAHA
A parade line of children winds through the Logan Fontenelle housing area between 20th and 24th Streets north of Charles Street. On warm days, like this one in June 1959, the area buzzed with kids.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Technical High School students study black heritage in March 1968. From left are Jessie House, Wallace Harper, teacher Sally Kaeding, Ken Bradford and Ben Haulston. With back to camera is Mary Marion.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Technical High School in 1929, six years after it opened as the largest school west of Chicago with 3,000 students.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Basketball practice inside the Near North YMCA at 22nd Street and Willis Avenue in 1970.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Near North YMCA located at 22nd Street and Willis Avenue. Pictured is Bob Boozer, left, and YMCA Director Sam Cornelius circa 1960s.
YMCA OF GREATER OMAHA
The day after beating the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the World Series in 1964, Bob Gibson rode through the neighborhood where he grew up in a Buick convertible, receiving a hero's welcome.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Bryant Center, an outdoor basketball facility with five black-top courts, lights, bleachers and an electric scoreboard, was coronated in September 1966 on an empty lot at 24th and Burdette Streets.
THE DURHAM MUSEUM
Children were among the throngs lining the streets on Oct. 16, 1964 during a parade for "Bob Gibson Day."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ronnie Wright, 18, and little brother Ricky Wright, 13, play basketball in the snow on the courts at Kountze Park in January 1969.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Long School, on the northeast corner of 26th and Franklin Streets, in April 1971.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Lothrop School as it appeared in 1966.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Safeway grocery store at the northeast corner of 24th and Lake Streets in April 1965. Its large parking lot on a busy intersection was a natural place for people to congregate.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Ritz Theater at 2041 N. 24th St in April 1945.
THE DURHAM MUSEUM
Omaha Mayor A.V. Sorensen, foreground, talks at the official opening of a playground at 28th and Grant Streets in August 1966.
Omah Tech grad and All-American Kansas State basketball player Bob Boozer, right, returned to his old neighborhood to help with the Near North YMCA basketball clinic in July 1966.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Federal Market at 1414 N. 24th St., shown here around 1946, was one of several businesses filling North Omaha.
NEBRASKA JEWISH HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The intersection of 24th and Erkskine Streets looking north in 1943.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The northwest corner of 24th and Lake Streets in January 1963.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The intersection of 24th and Ohio Streets looking south toward Lake Street in 1977.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A youngster runs ahead of the Bryant Center drill team during the Malcom X parade in May 1973 at 24th and Paul Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Jewell building on N. 24th St. in 1946.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The intersection of 24th and Lake Streets looking south in 1947.
THE WORLD-HERALD
24th Street looking south from Lake in 1981.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Central High's "Rhythm Boys" with coach Warren Marquiss, standing, preparing for the 1968 basketball tournament.
THE DURHAM MUSEUM
Omaha Central basketball standout William "Willie" Frazier, left, receives the Claude V. Spencer Memorial Sportsmanship trophy at the Bryant Center in August 1967.
THE WORLD-HERALD
THE WORLD-HERALD
Jazz musician Preston Love in front of the Jewel Building in 1972.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Near North YMCA at 22nd and Grant Streets circa 1960s.
YMCA OF GREATER OMAHA
DePorres Club members protest in front of Reeds Ice Cream in 1953 for not hiring blacks.
GREAT PLAINS BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM
Members of the Logan Fontenelle Lawn Patrol promote spring clean-up in April 1957.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A Kellom pool scene from July 1952.
THE WORLD-HERALD
In February 1954, Lake School fifth-graders reenact a scene from 65 years earlier when their school was the first in Nebraska to fly the American flag.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Lake Street west of 24th in 1967 included the Legal Aid Society inside the Carver Savings and Loan building and The Off Beat Supper Club.
THE WORLD-HERALD
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodney Wead speaks to a group on civil rights in April 1968.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Star employed a number of children to deliver the newspaper.
