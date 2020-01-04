You are the owner of this article.
Historic Gold's building in downtown Lincoln poised for revamp

The century-old iconic Gold’s building in downtown Lincoln is on track to get revamped, in part as a hotel. Gold’s is the largest privately owned office building in Lincoln.

The century-old iconic Gold’s building in downtown Lincoln is now in the hands of a Nebraska native and on track to get revamped, in part as a hotel.

New owner Keating Resources is based in Florida but has an office in Atkinson, Nebraska, where founder Gerard Keating grew up. The company bought the 1033 O St. structure last month for $2.3 million from a Los Angeles outfit.

Keating said that at 322,536 square feet, Gold’s is the largest privately owned office building in the city.

Under the plan, its six-story tower that fronts O Street will be gutted and rebuilt into a 110-room extended-stay hotel. The brand has yet to be determined. The property’s larger section, which stands four stories and fronts N Street, is to be upgraded for existing office tenants including the State of Nebraska.

Originally built as Gold’s Department Store, the structure became home to Brandeis and went on to house a mix of retailers and offices.

Among Keating’s other projects is the redeveloped 850,000-square-foot Gateway Computer Campus in South Dakota.

