A newly opened Walmart distribution center in Sarpy County is about to get a logistics business for a neighbor — bringing the high-end warehouse they share to nearly full occupancy.
It’s the second 250,000-square-foot multi-tenant warehouse at the R&R Commerce Park to welcome tenants. A third slightly bigger structure is starting construction, and a fourth is coming to wrap up the campus’ 1.1 million square feet of industrial space along Highway 50 south of Highway 370.
Activity at the sprawling 80-acre site provides a glimpse into a commercial real estate segment that has survived COVID-19 better than most, and is expected to emerge from the pandemic even stronger.
“The industrial market will be a sector that shines throughout all this,” said Alex Epstein of OMNE Partners commercial real estate company.
He and other industry experts said demand already had been growing for large Midwest spaces where e-commerce products can be warehoused and prepared for faster local delivery. They said leasing deals slowed some as Covid-19 spread, but more consumers also got into the habit of ordering groceries and other items online — routines that likely will carry on to a greater degree after the health scare has diminished.
That's expected to create more thirst for industrial type real estate. Epstein said the pandemic also exposed the danger in relying too heavily on products that must be transported to the U.S. from other countries, and he foresees companies opening more manufacturing and distribution operations in the states.
At the R&R Commerce Park, about 20% of the space in each of the first two buildings remains available for lease, said spokesman Mike Homa. Tenants now include businesses that store and distribute auto body, glass and electrical parts. Roughly 350 people will work in the first two campus warehouses, he said, that typically have no walk-in shopping traffic.
(Developers earlier said future campus tenants could also include less-conventional industrial users such as a church, youth sports facility or a startup seeking a blank slate to design a hub.)
Homa said COVID-19 has had another impact: R&R has enhanced air handling systems and created touch-free environments where, for example, motion sensors open doors.
West Des Moines-based R&R is so optimistic about demand for industrial and manufacturing space that it bought another 93 acres in Sarpy County (near 156th and Schram Road) and eventually plans a campus there with 1.4 million square feet.
More competition is on the way.
Omaha-based White Lotus Group is launching its I-80 Logistics Hub with a new 300,000-square-foot structure, said Denny Sciscoe of Cushman & Wakefield/Lund Co., which is working with the developer on the project.
That building, like the R&R warehouses, will rise even before tenants are secured, signaling developer optimism that businesses are eager for that type of space.
When fully built out, the 140-acre hub near 132nd Street and Cornhusker Road is to have 1.2 million square feet for industrial and manufacturing tenants to move into. The structures will have high ceilings and modern design.
“The goal is to build the Omaha metro’s premier, state-of-the-art industrial park,” said Sciscoe.
Among other future industrial areas, he said, is a separate 15-acre industrial site near 72nd and State Streets which has been purchased by a national developer who is newly entering the Omaha area.
“We’re getting good rents,” Sciscoe said. “It’s a healthy market.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.