Warren Buffett

On Saturday, Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, released his annual letter to shareholders.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

Warren Buffett on Saturday morning came out with his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Here are some quick takeaways from the Oracle of Omaha’s latest missive.  

SUCCESSOR: 

Buffett, who will turn 90 in August, again offered no hint of who his successor as CEO and chair of Berkshire will be. But he continued to praise the performance of the management team he put in place two years ago in what he termed at the time as “a move toward succession.” 

And he said shareholders at this year’s annual meeting in Omaha May 2 will start to hear more from Ajit Jain and Greg Abel. 

Buffett noted that he’s received suggestions from shareholders, the media and board members that Jain and Abel -- “our two key operating managers” -- be given more exposure at the meeting. 

“That change makes great sense,” Buffett said. “They are outstanding individuals, both as managers and as human beings, and you should hear more from them.”

He said both shareholders and journalists should feel free to direct questions at them. 

In 2018, Jain was named vice chairman and put in charge of the company’s insurance activities, while Abel was named vice chairman and has been overseeing Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses. 

Most speculate one of the men will eventually take over the reins. Many also believe the Buffett’s chief executive duties could also be split, with one man serving as CEO and one or more executives taking over responsibility for making investment decisions. 

As he often does, Buffett joked about his age as well as that of Charlie Munger, his chief lieutenant who turned 96 last month.
 
He noted how a friend of his once received a letter from his local newspaper seeking biographical information for an obituary it wanted to have on hand in the event of his death. The friend ignored it.
 
A month later, the friend got a second letter from the paper marked “URGENT.”
 
“Charlie and I long ago entered the urgent zone,” Buffett wrote. “That’s not exactly great news for us. But Berkshire shareholders need not worry. Your company is 100% prepared for our departure.”
 
In addition to praising the skills of Berkshire’s managers, he cited a number of other reasons that shareholders should have confidence: the “extradinary variety” of companies Berkshire has invested in and their attractive returns; and Berkshire’s board, “your guardians” who are “constantly focused on both the welfare of owners and the nurturing of a culture that is rare among giant corporations.”

2019 PERFORMANCE: 

Overall, 2019 was a subpar year for Berkshire, with its 11% return far trailing the 31.5% return from the S&P 500 when dividends are included (Berkshire never pays dividends). It was only the second time in the last eight years Berkshire trailed that index.

Berkshire's profits were also no doubt held back by its increasingly large horde of unproductive cash, which grew over the year and stands at well over $120 billion. 

Buffett has neither been able to find an "elephant-sized" company worthy of purchasing, nor has he found bargains within the stock market. Buffett has said he’s not willing to overpay when prices for companies with good long-term prospects are “sky high.” 

Buffett in previous years has expressed some frustration over his inability to add to the company, though he expressed none in the letter Saturday. 

STOCK BUYBACKS

With Buffett coming up short on new investments he liked, stock buybacks have been much discussed. He said during his annual meeting last year he’d buy back as much as $100 million if he felt Berkshire was undervalued enough. 

But he revealed that buybacks for the year were negligible, amounting to about $5 billion. 

He said calculating whether the stock is undervalued is “far from precise,” but he suggested the margin between the stock’s market value and what he considers its intrinsic value was not large enough for major repurchases, only “modestly favorable.” 

He said neither he nor Munger “feel an urgency to buy an estimated $1 of value for a very real 95 cents.”

If the price-to-value widens, he said Berkshire will likely become more aggressive in buying shares. 

INCOME TAXES
 
During 2019, Berkshire paid $3.6 billion in federal income taxes. That was out of a total of $243 billion in corporate income taxes paid to the U.S. Treasury by all companies.
 
“From these statistics, you can take pride that your company delivered 1 ½% of the federal income taxes paid by all of corporate America.”

