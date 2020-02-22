...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
On Saturday, Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, released his annual letter to shareholders.
Warren Buffett on Saturday morning came out with his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Here are some quick takeaways from the Oracle of Omaha’s latest missive.
SUCCESSOR:
Buffett, who will turn 90 in August, again offered no hint of who his successor as CEO and chair of Berkshire will be. But he continued to praise the performance of the management team he put in place two years ago in what he termed at the time as “a move toward succession.”
And he said shareholders at this year’s annual meeting in Omaha May 2 will start to hear more from Ajit Jain and Greg Abel.
Buffett noted that he’s received suggestions from shareholders, the media and board members that Jain and Abel -- “our two key operating managers” -- be given more exposure at the meeting.
“That change makes great sense,” Buffett said. “They are outstanding individuals, both as managers and as human beings, and you should hear more from them.”
He said both shareholders and journalists should feel free to direct questions at them.
In 2018, Jain was named vice chairman and put in charge of the company’s insurance activities, while Abel was named vice chairman and has been overseeing Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses.
Most speculate one of the men will eventually take over the reins. Many also believe the Buffett’s chief executive duties could also be split, with one man serving as CEO and one or more executives taking over responsibility for making investment decisions.
As he often does, Buffett joked about his age as well as that of Charlie Munger, his chief lieutenant who turned 96 last month.
He noted how a friend of his once received a letter from his local newspaper seeking biographical information for an obituary it wanted to have on hand in the event of his death. The friend ignored it.
A month later, the friend got a second letter from the paper marked “URGENT.”
“Charlie and I long ago entered the urgent zone,” Buffett wrote. “That’s not exactly great news for us. But Berkshire shareholders need not worry. Your company is 100% prepared for our departure.”
In addition to praising the skills of Berkshire’s managers, he cited a number of other reasons that shareholders should have confidence: the “extradinary variety” of companies Berkshire has invested in and their attractive returns; and Berkshire’s board, “your guardians” who are “constantly focused on both the welfare of owners and the nurturing of a culture that is rare among giant corporations.”
2019 PERFORMANCE:
Overall, 2019 was a subpar year for Berkshire, with its 11% return far trailing the 31.5% return from the S&P 500 when dividends are included (Berkshire never pays dividends). It was only the second time in the last eight years Berkshire trailed that index.
Berkshire's profits were also no doubt held back by its increasingly large horde of unproductive cash, which grew over the year and stands at well over $120 billion.
Buffett has neither been able to find an "elephant-sized" company worthy of purchasing, nor has he found bargains within the stock market. Buffett has said he’s not willing to overpay when prices for companies with good long-term prospects are “sky high.”
Buffett in previous years has expressed some frustration over his inability to add to the company, though he expressed none in the letter Saturday.
STOCK BUYBACKS
With Buffett coming up short on new investments he liked, stock buybacks have been much discussed. He said during his annual meeting last year he’d buy back as much as $100 million if he felt Berkshire was undervalued enough.
But he revealed that buybacks for the year were negligible, amounting to about $5 billion.
He said calculating whether the stock is undervalued is “far from precise,” but he suggested the margin between the stock’s market value and what he considers its intrinsic value was not large enough for major repurchases, only “modestly favorable.”
He said neither he nor Munger “feel an urgency to buy an estimated $1 of value for a very real 95 cents.”
If the price-to-value widens, he said Berkshire will likely become more aggressive in buying shares.
INCOME TAXES
During 2019, Berkshire paid $3.6 billion in federal income taxes. That was out of a total of $243 billion in corporate income taxes paid to the U.S. Treasury by all companies.
“From these statistics, you can take pride that your company delivered 1 ½% of the federal income taxes paid by all of corporate America.”
Bill Gates says Warren Buffett has basically stuck to eating what he liked when he was 6 years old. He mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke. Here, two of the world's richest men are about to get some burgers and fries during a 1995 visit to McDonald's in Hong Kong. Said Gates of Buffett: "Always thrifty, Warren paid with coupons."
Warren Buffet collects his chips after winning a hand next to Joe Moglia, CEO of TD Ameritrade, during the Omega/Casino Royale Texas Hold 'Em Tournament as part of the Borsheims grand re-opening in 2006.
David Rubenstein, president of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., gives Buffett a jacket from his high school alma mater, Woodrow Wilson High School, with the "47" on the sleeve for Buffett's graduation class of 1947. Buffett's response: "Go, Tigers!" That's the name of the Wilson High mascot.
Photos: 30 images of Warren Buffett through the years
The Oracle of Omaha has been in the news for the past 60 years. Photos of Buffett from 1956 through 2017.
1 of 28
Warren and Susan Buffett at their home at 5202 Underwood Ave. in 1956. The family was “back in Omaha and ready for a picnic,” The World-Herald reported. Susie was 2½, and Howard was 17 months.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett in 1966.
From left: Bill Scott, Warren Buffett and John Harding in May 1966.
THE WORLD-HERALD
In 1969, Warren Buffett was a vice president of Omaha's Boys Club. Here, member Spencer McGruder gives the president's gavel to C. Clifton Nelson as Buffett looks on.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett in the mid 1970s.
Warren Buffett and Rose Blumkin announce the partnership between Nebraska Furniture Mart and Berkshire Hathaway in September 1983. They are seated in the carpet department of the Mart.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett at his Kiewit Plaza office in 1982.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett was featured on the cover of Fortune Magazine in April 1988.
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger take questions from shareholders after Berkshire's annual meeting in April 1989.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett checks out the Coca-cola at the Berkshire meeting in April 1989.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett and Dick Denton play bridge in 1990 at the Omaha Bridge Studio.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Leila Buffett, then 88, talks with her son Warren Buffett before the company's annual meeting in 1992. At center is Charles Higgins, president of See's Candy.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett tosses out a pitch before the start of the Omaha Royals' home opener at Rosenblatt Stadium on April 11, 2003. Buffett's jersey was retired before the game.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett drinks a Coke at the First National Bank Building in 1992.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett guest starred on an episode of "All My Children" in 1993. Here he has a scene with Jill Larson as Opal Cortlandt.
Warren Buffett at his Berkshire office at Kiewit Plaza in 1993. He'd placed his hands and feet in cement for a fundraiser for the Omaha Community Playhouse.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett winds up to throw out the first pitch at an Omaha Royals/Buffalo game in April 1995.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett drives himself away from a Berkshire Hathaway meeting at the Holiday Inn in 1996.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A photographer captures Warren Buffett on the sidelines of the Texas/Nebraska game in October 1998 for a Fortune Magazine feature.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates play a hand of bridge for the press before the start of a bridge tournament at the Omaha Bridge Studio in 2004.
JEFF BEIERMANN
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett eats a Dilly Bar and talks with reporters at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway exhibit during the 2011 Berkshire meeting.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett breaks out a giant paddle while playing against Olympian Ariel Hsing during several rounds of ping pong at Regency Court in Omaha on May 6, 2012.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett plays cards during a Berkshire Hathaway event at Regency Court on May 1, 2016.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett takes a swig of a Cherry Coke before participating in the newspaper toss at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett poses with a large image of himself at UNO's Mammel Hall in 2013.
