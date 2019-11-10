Now 10 years old, a nonprofit aimed at building more leaders among people of color and underrepresented groups ramped up its convention this year, visiting five Nebraska cities in five days.
Organizers said about 700 people in all attended the Heartland Workers Center political convention that culminated Sunday in Omaha.
In the past, the convention was held only in Omaha, where the organization was born. This year’s activities, focused on "Building a Community that Works for All," also went to Nebraska City, Schuyler, Columbus and Grand Island. The convention is held every other year.
The Workers Center launched in South Omaha to develop a power base that pushes for change as local as cleaning up a park and as broad as increasing voters for a national election.
Sergio Sosa, the center's executive director, said he was heartened at this year's convention turnout, which drew a mix of people, rural and urban, immigrants and Nebraska-born folks. The tour allowed more residents and public officials from each of the cities to participate, he said.
The overarching goal, Sosa said, is to raise the voice of immigrant workers and other groups previously left out of the discussion.
"It's not going to be the traditional Nebraska," he said, describing the group's vision. "This is diversity, the acceptance of other viewpoints."
Sunday's event, held at Girls Inc. in north Omaha, was intentionally nonpartisan, and people were asked not to wear political buttons. Some candidates attended, as did elected officials including State Sen. Tony Vargas and Douglas County Board member Mike Boyle.
A representative of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Susan Aguilera-Robles, read a proclamation in support of the Workers Center.
Much of the rally that spanned four hours was motivational and included a call to action to increase voter registration, boost participation in the 2020 U.S. Census, and reform immigration laws.
Keynote speaker Kristin Williams of the Sherwood Foundation talked about leadership, saying that to lead people, one must know how to follow them.
"It is so critical to ensure people are represented in this democracy — not just for ourselves but for the generations to come," she said.
Neighborhood teams from throughout the metro area who have joined Workers Center efforts took turns reporting progress made during the past year on issues such as education, advocacy and public safety. The teams represented Sarpy County, South Omaha, west and north Omaha and a youth chapter.
Vanessa Macias, a teacher at a South Omaha elementary school, said she answered a knock on her door from a Workers Center organizer and agreed to get involved to promote such efforts as cleaning up her neighborhood's "neglected" Brown Park.
"Because of community involvement, Brown Park was put on the top of the priority pile," she said, adding that it also was a unifying force that gave neighbors reason to talk together about other concerns.
