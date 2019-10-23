Joann, the national fabric and craft store, is opening a new location in Omaha — and it will  feature more than just your craft supplies.

The company said this will be one of its first stores to feature new elements, including craft space for taking classes and working on projects, tools for rent and sewing services, including custom sewing.

“Research has proven our stores have become much more than a place to buy things —customers are looking to learn, explore and most importantly, share their creative journey," said Chris DiTullio, Joann's senior vice president, stores, operations and chief marketing officer. "We have built the new Omaha store specifically to enhance and encourage the full experience, from helping customers find inspiration, to celebrating the finished project with them.”

The grand opening will be at the store location, 13415 W. Center Road, this weekend starting with a ribbon-cutting at 8:45 a.m. Friday. 

There are two other Joann stores in the metro area, one in Bellevue and one in Council Bluffs. The Ohio-based chain, which also sells finished home goods and seasonal merchandise, has more than 865 stores in 49 states.

