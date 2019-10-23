...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...A NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVEL IS FORECAST.
&&
The store's Custom Shop will offer custom sewing services for items such as suit tailoring and home décor.
Joann, the national fabric and craft store, is opening a new location in Omaha — and it will feature more than just your craft supplies.
The company said this will be one of its first stores to feature new elements, including craft space for taking classes and working on projects, tools for rent and sewing services, including custom sewing.
“Research has proven our stores have become much more than a place to buy things —customers are looking to learn, explore and most importantly, share their creative journey," said Chris DiTullio, Joann's senior vice president, stores, operations and chief marketing officer. "We have built the new Omaha store specifically to enhance and encourage the full experience, from helping customers find inspiration, to celebrating the finished project with them.”
The grand opening will be at the store location, 13415 W. Center Road, this weekend starting with a ribbon-cutting at 8:45 a.m. Friday.
There are two other Joann stores in the metro area, one in Bellevue and one in Council Bluffs. The Ohio-based chain, which also sells finished home goods and seasonal merchandise, has more than 865 stores in 49 states.
In 1935, around neon's heyday, the family-owned company Signworks (then called Neon Products Co.) opened in Omaha. Their specialty was, of course, neon. Everything from big business signs to blinking billboards to behind-the-bar novelty items. The family even owned a neon car (pictured above). The car rode low because of the weight of all the transformers needed to light up the neon.
In this 2013 photo, workers were removing the Roberts sign and to replace it with Hiland Dairy at 2901 Cuming St. The Roberts sign was one of the oldest its maker, Signworks, established in 1935, had on file.
A lot of great signs, those quirky cornerstones that felt essential to their neighborhood, had to go when their businesses called it quits. Like Harry Watts Pet O'Mine Shop, which used to be at 42nd and Leavenworth.
Photos: 20 neon signs from Omaha's past and present
Neon's soft glow has a vibrant history in Omaha. Here's a look at some of the city's most iconic signage, along with some lesser-known neon.
By Micah Mertes / World-Herald staff writer
SIGNWORKS
The neon on the Brodkey Jewelers building, formerly at 16th and Harney Streets.
SIGNWORKS
La Casa Pizzaria at 45th and Leavenworth Streets. The sign, featuring the mustachioed, mandolin-playing mascot Peppi, was designated a historical Omaha landmark in 2003.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bronco's at 4540 Leavenworth St.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Charlie Graham Body & Services at 42nd and Leavenworth.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Lace Laundry Cleaners at 50th and Leavenworth Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sign at The Homy Inn.
Neon Jungle
Blue Line Coffee sign.
Neon sign created by Signworks for Joe Tess Place in South Omaha.
Signworks
Neon sign created by Karen Chaka of Neon Jungle for Omaha’s Kaitei restaurant.
Neon Jungle
Howard Street Wine Merchant.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Neon sign created by Signworks for El Dorado Restaurante Mexicano in South Omaha.
Signworks
Yoshitomo, 6009 Maple St.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Neon sign created by Karen Chaka of Neon Jungle for Ralston's Village Bar.
Neon Jungle
Miller Electric Company sign at 2501 St. Mary's Ave.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sullivan’s Bar, at 40th and Farnam Streets.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rob Robertson, left, and Bob Buys of Omaha Neon Sign Company, watch as the Q from Qwest Center is taken away.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A lot of great signs, those quirky cornerstones that felt essential to their neighborhood, had to go when their businesses called it quits. Like Chu's Chop Suey House Cocktail Lounge on Center Street.
2020 Omaha Preservation Network
2020 Omaha Preservation Network
