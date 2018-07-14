As online retailing makes its way into the grocery market, local and national retailers are beefing up their technological offerings.
At an increasing number of grocery retailers, people can order groceries without ever stepping foot in the store. They can select items online for pickup, and pick them up at the curb. Now, at a local Baker’s store, they can scan, bag and pay for their own items without ever visiting a checkout lane.
The grocery chain owned by Ohio-based Kroger just launched its “Scan, Bag, Go” program at its Omaha Baker’s store on Saddle Creek Road, near Leavenworth Street. The technology allows customers to scan and bag their groceries as they shop.
The technology is similar to what is offered at the Amazon Go automated grocery store in Seattle, in which there are no checkout lines. Customers at the Amazon Go store scan items and pay on their phones.
The new offering is just one of many that grocery stores are coming up with to compete for market share in an increasingly crowded industry.
Scan-as-you-go technology, however, is “transformational” when it comes to the shopping experience, said Bill Bishop, co-founder and chief architect of Brick Meets Click, a grocery consulting and research firm based in Barrington, Illinois.
“I think you will find that over the next couple years, more and more supermarkets will have to offer this because it is such a significant advantage to the customer,” Bishop said. “It’s a big deal.”
Bishop said Kroger has been in the lead with scan-as-you-go technology, but other chains are starting to implement it as well. Sam’s Club already offers it, as does the Ahold Delhaize chain on the East Coast, which owns Food Lion and Giant supermarkets.
The technology is fairly straightforward, which means many independent grocery retailers can get in on it, too.
A spokeswoman for Des Moines-based Hy-Vee, which has several stores in Omaha, said the chain wasn’t currently offering anything similar and didn’t have anything to share at this time. A Family Fare spokeswoman said the same.
But both chains — Family Fare is owned by Michigan-based SpartanNash — have beefed up their grocery delivery services recently, partnering with InstaCart to expand their delivery networks and give customers more options. Hy-Vee already had been offering grocery delivery and curbside pickup via its Aisles Online program.
Shipt, another same-day delivery service, also announced last week it would partner with Target and Hy-Vee to offer same-day delivery in Lincoln and Omaha.
“As online grocery marketplaces experience rapid growth, Hy-Vee is matching pace to provide our customers a variety of personalized grocery delivery options,” Hy-Vee Chief Information Officer Matt Ludwig said in a statement.
Shipt members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. InstaCart operates similarly.
Not far off: grocery delivery by self-driving vehicles, Bishop said.
Kroger announced this month it will pilot grocery delivery by self-driving vehicles in a partnership with robotics technology company Nuro, launching this fall. Kroger didn’t say what markets the offering would be tested in.
“With the amount of interest in autonomous cars, driverless cars, driverless trucks, that will have to come sooner rather than later,” Bishop said. That could also include some automation when it comes to fulfilling the orders themselves, which is one of the biggest costs of grocery delivery.
Grocery stores are also using data like they never have before. Kroger, for example, has acquired a few data analytics firms that help it dig into when stores are most busy, when shelves need restocking and even how to keep the right temperatures in the frozen foods section.
The grocery business has extremely low profit margins, Bishop said, and collecting data to cut costs and operate more efficiently is one of the only ways to improve upon that.
Here’s how Scan, Bag, Go works at Baker’s: Customers grab a handheld scanning device (and some grocery bags, if you didn’t already bring your own) or download the “ScanBagGo” app on their smartphones. From there, they scan their groceries and bag them right in the cart. At the end, customers head to a self-checkout stand, where they scan a barcode on the checkout machine with their phone or the device, and then pay there as usual.
The app and devices also allow access to all of Baker’s digital coupons, and both show an estimated running total of your bill as you’re shopping.
Overall, customers are embracing the new technology, which launched within the past week, said Baker’s spokeswoman Sheila Lowrie.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Lowrie said.
Amy Jennum of Omaha wasn’t sure if she would like using the scanning device, but as she shopped with it on Tuesday, she said it had grown on her.
“When you leave, you just grab your bag and go,” she said.
Michelle Covington and her 7-year-old son Alberto tried it out for the first time Tuesday.
Covington had a few problems when it came to scanning produce (you can weigh produce at the self-checkout stand at the end, or as you shop), but when she pushed the “Help” button on the device, an employee found her and explained.
She said she was drawn to the app because it allowed her to skip the hassle of the grocery line. “Sometimes I get annoyed standing in long lines,” Covington said.
The store has added more self-checkout stands to accommodate the program, Lowrie said.
Kroger first launched the program at a store in Topeka, Kansas. It’s now available at stores in Wichita, Topeka and Omaha. The technology will be available in 12 stores by the end of the year, including the Baker’s store in Bellevue.
One criticism of the technology is that it shifts some of the labor — scanning and bagging groceries — to the customer rather than the employee. Some have lamented that this kind of technology could put some people out of jobs.
Bishop said that’s not true, since stores that employ the technology still maintain the traditional checkout lane. Also, with low unemployment rates, many grocery stores are having a difficult time hiring enough people. Instead of doing the sometimes thankless job of cashiering, Bishop said, it shifts employees to focus on other tasks instead.
And technological advancement is simply necessary for most grocery stores’ survival, he said.
“The stores must progress to have the modern things that some people want and the lower costs that everybody wants,” Bishop said. “This is part and parcel of that evolution.”
