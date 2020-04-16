goodwill(3)

Goodwill banners hanging at 14th and Douglas Streets.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Goodwill Omaha is renovating the former Canfield's building near 84th Street and West Center Road and plans to move into that location by the end of May. 

Tobi Mathouser, Goodwill Omaha's president and chief operating officer, also announced in an email that all Goodwill stores are set to reopen on or near May 11, barring Gov. Pete Ricketts' altering the directed health measure that is set to expire April 30 in Douglas County.

Goodwill Omaha retail stores, donation centers and training centers closed March 23. 

Goodwill Omaha purchased the former Canfield's building at 8425 West Center Road in December. Mathouser said the store at 83rd and Spring Streets will close by the end of May. 

Customers still can shop for Goodwill items online.   

