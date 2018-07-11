If you’re sick of waiting in lines at the grocery store, Baker’s now offers an app that allows you to skip them altogether at one of its Omaha stores.
The grocery chain owned by Ohio-based Kroger just launched its “Scan, Bag, Go” program at its Omaha store on Saddle Creek Road, near Leavenworth Street. The new technology allows customers to scan and bag their groceries as they shop.
The technology is similar to what is offered at the Amazon Go automated grocery store in Seattle, in which there are no checkout lines. Customers at the Amazon Go store scan items and pay on their phones. Locally, Sam’s Club offers a similar option for some of its members.
Here’s how it works at Baker’s: Customers grab a handheld scanning device (and some grocery bags, if you didn’t already bring your own) or download the “ScanBagGo” app on their smartphones. From there, they scan their groceries and bag them right in the cart. At the end, customers head to a self-check out stand, where they scan a barcode on the check-out machine with their phone or the device, and then pay there as usual.
The app and devices also allow access to all of Baker’s digital coupons, and both show an estimated running total of your bill as you’re shopping.
Overall, customers are embracing the new technology, which launched within the past week, said Baker’s spokeswoman Sheila Lowrie.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Lowrie said. “Customers are really intrigued by the new technology.”
Amy Jennum of Omaha wasn’t so sure if she would like using the scanning device, but as she shopped with it on Tuesday, she said it had grown on her.
“When you leave, you just grab your bag and go,” she said.
Michelle Covington and her 7-year-old son Alberto tried it out for the first time Tuesday.
Covington had a few hang-ups when it came to scanning produce (you can weigh produce at the self-checkout stand at the end, or as you shop), but when she pushed the “Help” button on the device, an employee found her and explained.
She was drawn to the app because it allowed her to skip the hassle of the grocery line.
“Sometimes I get annoyed standing in long lines,” Covington said.
The store has added more self-checkout stands to accommodate the program, Lowrie said.
Kroger first launched the program at a store in Topeka, Kansas. It’s now available at stores in Wichita, Topeka and Omaha.
The technology will be available in 12 stores by the end of the year, including the Baker’s store in Bellevue.
