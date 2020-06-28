Pig prices are grinding to new lows, with August lean hog futures dropping under 48 cents per pound Friday.
In early May, when the coronavirus outlook was optimistic, August hogs gained over 30% to reach 67 cents per pound, a sign that markets were expecting stronger demand by the end of summer.
Now, as the U.S. case count is climbing, markets fear that slaughterhouses could stay hard-hit by coronavirus outbreaks, sapping demand for hogs yet again.
On Thursday, concerns about an oversupplied hog market were confirmed, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its Quarterly Hogs & Pigs Report. The data showed that hog herds were 5% larger this year, exceeding expectations. Worse yet, the hog population rose most sharply for heavyweight pigs, a sign that there is an overabundance of slaughter-ready animals that can’t be sold.
If pork processing remains a bottleneck, there could be an excess of animals and a shortage of meat, which will keep pork prices high for anyone that can’t dress a hog themselves.
Gold at 8-year high
Gold neared $1,800 an ounce this week for the first time since 2012 as markets grow jittery over record-breaking U.S. COVID-19 cases.
In times of turmoil, investors flock to precious metals, bonds or cash as they await a clearer outlook. Currently, stocks are seeing only moderate sell-offs, and the U.S. dollar and bonds are relatively flat, a sign gold is outpacing other assets.
So far, gold has stopped short of $1,800, trading Friday for $1783, leaving that psychological barrier as the next target for market bulls.
Corn at new lows
America’s top crop fell to new lows this week, with futures prices for this fall’s harvest dropping under $3.25 per bushel.
This year’s crop is growing well, with 72% of U.S. corn rated good or excellent. Weather for the next two weeks looks favorable across the Corn Belt, with much of the Midwest slated to get rain in coming days.
A healthy crop will lead to a large harvest, adding to the already-heavy corn supply. As renewed COVID-19 outbreaks threaten to slow economic activity, driving demand could falter, reducing corn-based ethanol demand as well.
The next big market mover will be the USDA’s report Tuesday, which will estimate the total planted acres of corn as well as the amount of the “old crop” still in storage across America.
Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Silver Lake, Kansas. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.paragoninvestments.com.
