It started as a research project about five years ago at Creighton University, and today HTI Labs has grown into a tech company combating violence and exploitation.

The team of data nerds, as their leader affectionately calls them, now numbers about 10 and just moved to a 3,000-square-foot headquarters with lots of windows and high ceilings in the Rail & Commerce Building south of downtown Omaha.

Terry Clark, a co-owner, expects the industrial-style digs, buoyed by the company’s socially minded mission, to be good for recruiting more talent. The team’s research helps nonprofits, policymakers and police counter sex trafficking and sexual and domestic violence.

“The workforce we have loves it here,” Clark said. Among recent hires are two data experts from both coasts.

That’s the climate developer Jon Crane hoped for in transforming the abandoned postal terminal at 950 S. 10th St. “The built environment does matter,” Crane said.

HTI Labs, founded by Crysta Price, is rooted in a Human Trafficking Initiative project she started while a student at Creighton. Clark was her professor. Their team’s academic research expanded with grants.

In mid-2018, Price launched the autonomous business venture, which grew larger off campus. Most recently, the team was at Commerce Village at the Rail & Commerce Building, before leasing larger office space upstairs.

While the company’s reach now encompasses more than human trafficking, the HTI name was kept to honor its roots and stay connected with Creighton’s related academic work, Clark said. He remains a full-time faculty member at Creighton, and Price works part time there, while both help run the business.

