Omaha’s Populus Coworking space, since opening in August, has attracted a lineup of small companies originating from places such as Seattle, Las Vegas and Boulder, Colorado.

Founder Micah Yost says the 9,500-square-foot shared office digs has become a brain gain as opposed to a brain drain gripping Nebraska.

Located in the Firestone building at 26th and Farnam Streets, Populus provides a collaborative home for small businesses and remote workers. It currently houses about 70 workers, many from Omaha.

In February, VidaNyx moved its headquarters from Seattle and is hiring a local team. It provides a secure, cloud-based video platform for storing and sharing recordings related to child abuse.

Boulder-based Techtonic, a custom software development outfit, took a spot, as did Beeso Studio, which replanted from Las Vegas to provide services for software and business development.

Additionally, Populus has remote workers from companies such as Red Hat, which IBM bought last year for $33 billion. Altaba, formerly part of Yahoo, has investment executives there.

According to Yost, Populus members have created about 20 new full-time Omaha jobs and attracted $16 million in venture capital.

Members pay rent monthly for furnished space. A higher-level membership comes with a private office. Lesser fees get a dedicated desk or common work area. All have access to amenities including a receptionist and fitness center.

