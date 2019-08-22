First National Bank of Omaha

First National of Nebraska, the parent company of First National Bank of Omaha, has nearly 5,000 employees. 

 

First National of Nebraska is offering early-retirement incentives to about 600 of its employees.

It's unclear how many employees the bank would accept for its "voluntary enhanced retirement program." The company declined to comment beyond a statement about the program.

In the statement, First National spokesman Kevin Langin said the number of eligible employees was determined "based on our commitment to maintaining the integrity and quality of our customer experience" while also "avoiding disruption for both customers and our employees."

He said the move "is consistent with our vision of becoming a top performing bank for our customers, employees and the communities we serve."

It and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets, and primary banking offices are in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

Langin said employees are eligible from across the bank's seven-state area.

He said the program is an attractive option for employees to voluntarily leave First National with financial benefits and health insurance coverage beyond the standard benefits.

Eligible employees can opt-in to the program this fall, he said.

