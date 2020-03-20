The federal government has opened the door for small businesses and nonprofits experiencing economic harm from the coronavirus outbreak to apply for disaster assistance loans.
The Small Business Administration approved Nebraska’s request for assistance Friday, which allows affected businesses and nonprofits to begin applying for low-interest, long-term loans that can help them pay bills and other expenses during the business disruption.
Loan applications can be made at sba.gov/ disaster. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
“SBA loans will give small businesses the needed financial resources to weather the current pandemic and will set them up to thrive throughout the rest of 2020,” said Tony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Restaurants, bars, retailers, salons and other small businesses across the country have had to cut back operations or close entirely because of restrictions on public gatherings and movement. Leon Milobar, director of the SBA’s office in Nebraska, said that nationwide, millions of businesses are expected to apply for federal loans.
“We’re seeing tremendous demand already,” he said.
The annual interest rate is 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, and no payments are due on the loans for the first year.
The loans can be up to $2 million and for up to 30 years, but the specific terms are determined on a case-by-case basis.
While it takes an estimated 21 to 30 days to receive loan funds, it’s expected that Nebraskans applying to the SBA will soon be eligible for short-term bridge loans of up to $25,000.
Recent guidance from the SBA also suggests that individual proprietors may be able to apply for disaster loans, Goins said.
Goins said businesses that already have SBA loans also have the ability to work with their bank to defer six months of payments to the end of the current loan period.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday said the new disaster loans represent “much-needed financial assistance to our hard-working store owners and entrepreneurs at this time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.