Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2018. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018, $2 million.

Rank Company Growth Industry Revenue City

207 City Ventures 1,968% Real estate $113.5 million Omaha

399 Mobile Text Alerts 1,144% Software $2.8 million Lincoln

689 Capstone 633% Business $12.4 million Lincoln

Technologies products & services

779 Dynamo 555% Business $5.6 million Omaha

products & services

855 Flywheel 497% IT management $14.4 million Omaha

936 Ecomitize 455% IT system $3 million Omaha

development

1485 Atlas MedStaff 277% Health $88 million Omaha

1762 Fusion Medical 231% Health $215.1 million Omaha

Staffing

2009 Hilgers Graben 200% Business $3.1 million Lincoln

products & services

