Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2018. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018, $2 million.
Rank Company Growth Industry Revenue City
207 City Ventures 1,968% Real estate $113.5 million Omaha
399 Mobile Text Alerts 1,144% Software $2.8 million Lincoln
689 Capstone 633% Business $12.4 million Lincoln
Technologies products & services
779 Dynamo 555% Business $5.6 million Omaha
products & services
855 Flywheel 497% IT management $14.4 million Omaha
936 Ecomitize 455% IT system $3 million Omaha
development
1485 Atlas MedStaff 277% Health $88 million Omaha
1762 Fusion Medical 231% Health $215.1 million Omaha
Staffing
2009 Hilgers Graben 200% Business $3.1 million Lincoln
products & services
