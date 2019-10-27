...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
Shelly Mutum, owner of the new Next Chapter independent bookstore on Farnam and 25th Streets.
The Next Chapter bookstore is to open soon at 25th and Farnam Streets. Bookselling is a family tradition for Shelly Mutum, who is giving up her day job to run the store. Her family just closed its 43-year-old bookstore in Hastings and she is using some of its shelves and other "pieces of history" in her new place.
The Next Chapter independent bookstore is shown in foreground, with Zen Coffee's umbrellas and outdoor seating in the background. They're at 25 Farnam, which is on the Farnam Street corridor that is becoming a historic district.
The historic Hupmobile building now is apartments and office space. The apartments are full and the ground floor space to be occupied next year by Avant Enterprises. The building is part of the Farnam Hill District, which is seeing a revival.
Shelly Mutum, owner of the new Next Chapter independent bookstore on Farnam and 25th Streets.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Coming soon to the Farnam Hill District redevelopment: The Next Chapter bookstore.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Next Chapter bookstore is to open soon at 25th and Farnam Streets. Bookselling is a family tradition for Shelly Mutum, who is giving up her day job to run the store. Her family just closed its 43-year-old bookstore in Hastings and she is using some of its shelves and other “pieces of history” in her new place.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelly Mutum, owner of The Next Chapter, a new independent bookstore on Farnam and 25th Streets.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zen Coffee Co. is part of the Farnam Hill District area that is seeing new redevelopment projects.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abby McLeay of Zen Coffee Co. serves a customer and his French bulldog.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zen Coffee Co. in the Farnam Hill District recently expanded into a space that also doubles as a yoga studio on some mornings.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zen Coffee Co. draws all kinds of customers, from students to parents with toddlers. It's part of a stretch of Farnam Street west of downtown Omaha that is seeing a revival.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Voodoo Taco opened a location in Farnam 25, the old Smoke Pit BBQ joint. The stretch of Farnam Street west of downtown is going through a revival.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Next Chapter independent bookstore is shown in foreground, with Zen Coffee’s umbrellas and outdoor seating in the background. They’re at 25 Farnam, which is on the Farnam Street corridor that is becoming a historic district.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The historic Hupmobile building now is apartments and office space. The apartments are full and the ground floor space to be occupied next year by Avant Enterprises. The building is part of the Farnam Hill District, which is seeing a revival.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Inside the Populus co-working space at 26th and Farnam Streets, entrepreneurs and professionals rent space. It is about half-full since opening about two months ago.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The front lobby of the Populus co-working space has a community kitchen area and workspaces in the background. The business is part of the Farnam Hill District that is seeing a number of changes.
A small independent bookstore — opening this week by a daughter carrying on a family tradition — helps tell the latest twist in the saga of a once-dying Omaha corridor.
Shelly Mutum’s store at 2508 Farnam St., called The Next Chapter, is coming to a resurging stretch just west of downtown that’s about to get a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
Launching the business was a sort of destiny for Mutum, whose parents owned and ran Prairie Books and Gifts in Hastings, Nebraska, for more than 40 years.
With her mom hitting age 75 (her dad died four years ago), Mutum faced a pivotal decision of whether to take over the store she grew up in or stay at her Omaha job managing a law office.
She did neither, instead choosing to start her own local version of the family business.
“It was always my dream and passion to carry that on,” said Mutum.
She forged ahead despite threats, including the rise of electronic books and Amazon cornering the market.
Mutum is optimistic and foresees a comeback for comfy brick-and-mortar bookstores that offer an “experience” — a place to relax around colorful novels and like-minded folks. A place where a parent and child together can feel and turn the page of a book. A place to share thoughts about a favorite novel with a real, live salesperson.
Her decision became final after finding the “perfect” setting in a 1,700-square-foot bay next to a coffee and dessert shop that had just expanded and added morning yoga classes.
The Next Chapter bookstore and Zen Coffee Co. are among a trio of retailers in the rehabbed and converted Smoke Pit BBQ joint, now called Farnam 25. Developers of the commercial strip are Adam Watson of Omaha and Stephen Elken and Michael Opatowski of Denver.
Voodoo Taco, the third business, opened a couple of weeks ago in a bay that was envisioned as a sushi bar until that arrangement fell through.
The merchants are helping to fill holes along a stretch of the Farnam corridor that in its heyday a century ago was known as Auto Row.
As the city grew westward, the artery had become a pass-through zone. But that is changing as residents and developers in recent years have started reviving older urban areas.
Across the street from the bookstore, for example, the owner of the new five-story Holiday Inn Express plans later this winter to open a 1980s-themed bar on the street level of the $18 million hotel. That 3,000-square foot space is to have arcade games and food offerings, said Kirti Trivedi of Anant Enterprises.
“There’s enough foot traffic now in the area,” Trivedi said.
Anant built the 100-room hotel on the dust of an old convenience store and gas station. Just west, the historic Hupmobile warehouse that underwent a $3.5 million renovation has filled up its eight loft-style, market-rate apartments.
In 2020, Trivedi said, Anant will move its nearly 20 employees who handle hotel and construction management from their current downtown headquarters to the Hupmobile’s ground level.
Even a century-old business that stayed on the corridor, All Makes office equipment, has grown, modernized and today sees more walk-in traffic.
Here’s an update on some of the area’s other recent developments:
A new brewery and restaurant pub is to open next spring on a street-level bay of the Farnam Hill Lofts at 26th and Farnam, said Tom McLeay of Clarity Development. He said the tenant plans to make an announcement soon, but said the operation is to be headed by experienced brewers.
The initial 20 market-rate apartments leased up “instantly” in the Farnam Hill Lofts, the two-building, 60,000-square-foot redevelopment that includes Populus work offices. GreenSlate and Clarity development companies spearheaded that rehab project. Construction just finished up on the final four units.
The Populus coworking area is about half-full since opening about two months ago, says founder Micah Yost. When fully occupied, the startup could bring hundreds of entrepreneurs and small-business professionals to its converted warehouse space. Current tenants range from the single entrepreneur to an international, Colombia-based software development company that houses a small Omaha contingent there.
A strip of old buildings, 2570-2578 Harney St., was just purchased by McLeay and Mike Peter, principals of Clarity Development. The partnership plans to rehabilitate the brick structures, which include skylights, into office and retail space.
At the fitness-centric Even Hotel, another Anant project northeast of 24th and Farnam, the developer has turned all three street-level commercial bays into permanent event and banquet space. The 6,000-square-foot space had been available for retailers, but Trivedi said an “overwhelming” number of requests to use as event space sealed its fate.
The application for historic status for the area is winding its way to approval. While some of the individual buildings already are deemed historic, the broader designation would encompass the area generally from 24th Street west to the Interstate, Douglas Street to Dewey Avenue. A new merchant group is calling the area Farnam Hill.
Mutum, at age 42, gets emotional talking about reviving her family tradition there.
Though her dad, the late Bernie Tushaus, was also a professor, he helped her mom, Jane, run their store. Family vacations were spent at book conventions, said Mutum, who also has two sisters and a brother. She’s decorating one wall of the new store with a collage of photos showing her with authors she’s met over the years.
Many of the shelves were salvaged from the family’s Hastings store, which shut down this summer. The front counter is made of recycled barn wood and other nostalgic pieces from her past.
Though Mutum knows she’s taking a “leap,” she sees promise on the stretch of Farnam Hill that’s getting its second wind.
“I just had to do it,” said Mutum. “I couldn’t let it go.”
It was about 15 years ago that seeds were planted for an iconic western gateway to Omaha. City officials at the time were preparing a master plan for developing suburbia. Now the seeds have sprouted. Between the Avenue One project and the office parks planned by R&R Realty, an area about four times the size of Aksarben Village is to be transformed at 192nd Street and West Dodge Road. Read more
A former one-story furniture store that has been vacant for several years is to stretch up and out as J. Development plans to integrate a new five-story apartment building into the existing property. When done, the $17.8 million project at 119 N. 72nd St. will contain indoor parking, community and fitness rooms and 158 market-rate apartments ranging in rent from $800 to $1,100. Read more
The long-awaited Dundee Flats (shown above) at 49th and Dodge Streets is finished, and its development team, Sage Capital, is now planning its next apartment project in another “emerging” pocket of the city. That future apartment property in the Benson area is to be called the Mill, a nod to its past as a grain mill, and would become home to 95 market-rate units. Read more
The Centerline apartment complex, a J. Development project on the 72nd Street corridor north of Spring Street, is open for business. Nearly 80 of the 162 units, at 7007 Oak St., are ready and other floors are opening in phases through November. Read more
A batch of 12 newly constructed single-family homes — selling for upward of $300,000 and featuring rooftop decks and garages — is poised to open along the corridor next spring. Milestone Development’s $3.6 million Courtyard on Park Townhomes project stands out on that re-energized stretch between about Harney Street and Woolworth Avenue in that it’s new construction targeting homeowners rather than renters. Read more
Armed with a fresh CEO and more innovations in the pipeline, Valmont Industries is moving its headquarters to a 6-acre piece of the Heartwood redevelopment. Some people foresee the redevelopment, near 150th Street and West Dodge Road, as the new downtown of west Omaha. Read more
It's out with the old — that is, a 1970s-era storage structure at 14th and Howard — and in with a newly constructed bar and restaurant topped with an outdoor deck. Next door, at 1410 Howard St., a separate brick building erected in 1905 is to be restored and turned into retail and office space. Read more
People familiar with downtown real estate trends expect retailers — including specialty clothing, novelty shops, service retailers and even a grocery store — to increasingly fill north downtown gaps as more apartment dwellers come to the area and daytime workforces multiply. At the moment, vintage home décor store Prairies in Bloom is rather lonely at 17th and Cuming Streets. READ MORE
A local development team has been quietly assembling property to make way for a new retail and housing district on a sleepy southwest fringe of downtown Omaha. But the build-out of that proposed mixed-use Flatiron District is “on pause” given uncertainty over what might rise on a nearby block that Douglas County has targeted for a youth detention facility. READ MORE.
A tavern in the form of a tiny house is preparing to open on 13th Street south of downtown Omaha. Called the Tiny House, the bar at 1411 S. 13th St. is being launched by a group including the real estate duo leading the broader effort to revive that section of Little Bohemia. READ MORE.
As once happened for Florence, Benson, Irvington and a handful of other small towns, the buffer between Omaha and Bennington is disappearing. Families are flocking to the outskirts of town, building homes in brand new neighborhoods with brand new schools in the Bennington school district. READ MORE
The midtown Omaha campus of the Atlas stands out not only for sheer size, but also its $108 million conversion from a sterile hospital. A mix of retail and residential residents have already started moving in. READ MORE
The century-old Blackstone Hotel, most recently used as an office building in midtown Omaha, is poised to be resurrected to its original use under a nearly $75 million plan by two Omaha developers. READ MORE
The 130-year-old St. Agnes Catholic Church and related buildings appear headed for the same fate as a few other Omaha parishes in the past few years: The campus at 23rd and Q Streets has been sold to a developer who expects to replace it with rental housing. READ MORE.
A familiar Old Market warehouse — the 133-year-old Woolworth building — is now 44 residences. The homes were carved out of the top three floors of the five-story structure on the northeast corner of 12th and Howard Streets. READ MORE.
A growing Omaha-based Baxter Auto Group is revving up with a new corporate headquarters to be built northwest of 168th Street and West Dodge Road, near three dealership structures the company currently has under construction. READ MORE.
A company that builds senior living communities has staked out an 8-acre spot on Omaha’s sprawling West Farm development. The Avamere Family of Companies, based in the Portland, Oregon, area plans an $84 million project featuring a pair of upscale residential structures with independent senior living, assisted living and memory care units spanning 325,000 square feet. READ MORE.
Officials continue to move closer to developing Lot B, an 8-acre piece of downtown real estate near the CenturyLink Center. Plans calls for a $125 million mixed-use development with restaurants, stores, apartments, open spaces and possibly another hotel. READ MORE.
NuStyle Development is poised to convert another downtown Omaha building into housing — replacing much of the Wells Fargo Bank center at 1919 Douglas St. with about 200 apartments and indoor parking. READ MORE.
The 30 Metro residential and retail complex brings a five-story, $20 million investment to North 30th and Fort Streets. The building includes 110 apartments, 12,000 square feet of commercial bays — and the Icona, a sculpture that stands near the entrance to the 113,000-square-foot complex. READ MORE.
Alvine Engineering is settling into a new home at 12th and Cass Streets, about four blocks north of the 127-year-old digs it had been in for three decades. The facility marks the first corporate headquarters to be constructed in that downtown area since 2013 when a $44 million, 130,500-square-foot facility at 13th Street and Capitol Avenue was built for grain-trader Gavilon. READ MORE.
Omaha’s movers and shakers, with more than half the funds pledged privately, are forging ahead with a $290 million proposal to breathe new life into the city’s downtown riverfront. A conceptual master plan calls for adding spacious lawns for events, a Farnam Street walking promenade that stretches past Eighth Street to the river, a ribbon-shaped rink for ice skating and rollerblading, a water plaza where kids can play and splash, and a dog park. READ MORE.
The Rohwer family is one of the last farm families on 204th Street, one of the final few trying to straddle the fuzzy line between this area’s rural past and suburban present. "My life is farming," said Alan Rohwer. "My life is this land." READ MORE.
Omaha-based Metonic Real Estate Solutions helped refine a project it thinks will target an unmet demand in the west Omaha area. Ravello 192, as it’s called, is planned as a sprawling 11-building town house development offering private entrances and garages for each of the 118 rental residences. READ MORE.
Rising southeast of 10th Street and Capitol Avenue is a six-story mostly residential structure with ground-floor commercial bays. Capitol Place, as the $27 million project is called, is the dream of two former city officials who are shedding a suburban lifestyle to help build Omaha’s downtown central business district. READ MORE.
The century-old farm at 162nd and Fort Streets, which has evolved into mostly rental space for a landscaper, car fanciers and storage-seekers, is at risk. Omaha officials want the operations shut down, citing concerns with permits, zoning, life safety. READ MORE.
1 of 53
