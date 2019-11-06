...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.0 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger are among new brands coming to the Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna.
The retail hub off Interstate 80 in Gretna recently announced a handful of new or expanded stores expected to open in the coming months.
Nebraska’s first Tommy Hilfiger store will open Tuesday.
An expansion to the current Adidas store will triple the size of the sports retailer, creating a stadium-themed store and adjacent outdoor mini soccer arena with artificial turf, soccer goals and stadium seats.
That work is expected to be completed in the first few months of 2020.
The Adidas expansion will take over space formerly held by a Forever 21, according to mall ownership. Western footwear retailer Tecovas also is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020.
“The shopping center industry is reinventing itself again,” Rod Yates, the mall’s developer, said in a statement. “... The world of retail is looking for shopping center owners and developers to lead the evolution at the shopping center level."
Since June, at least seven businesses have opened stores at the outlet mall. In August, a 40,000-square-foot combination TJ Maxx and HomeGoods store marked Nebraska Crossing Outlets’ fourth major expansion.
Other retailers that have opened their doors since early summer include footwear-makers Sperry Top-Sider and Merrell; and clothing companies Vineyard Vines, Pendleton and UNTUCKit.
The mall is also home to Yates’ justdata.com, a data-driven real estate technology company that works with the shopping center industry, which has struggled in recent years as online shopping has grown in popularity.
Nebraska Crossing Outlets has shown steady growth since its November 2013 opening. It now features more than 80 retailers spread over more than 400,000 square feet of space. Yates has credited some of that success to Gretna’s position between Omaha and Lincoln.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
