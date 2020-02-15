THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 500 PM CST SUNDAY.
* AT 500 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING FROM ICE JAM
BREAKING FREE NEAR BIG ISLAND ROAD AND INGLEWOOD IN SOUTHERN DODGE
COUNTY. RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO 2 FEET MAY BE POSSIBLE AS ICE
CONTINUES TO MOVE THROUGH THE RIVER. MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE
BANKS OF THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT LAKES STATE
RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Ethanol company says it won't make money off controversial Environmental Trust grant
LINCOLN — The head of the nation’s largest ethanol producer says his firm is being unfairly portrayed as the beneficiary of a controversial shift in a state lottery grant recommended by the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board.
Becker, as well as a state ethanol advocate, said the only reason his company was part of the grant application was to help increase the chances of obtaining the grant, which will be parceled out by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to the gas stations.
“They needed a company to help them apply for the grant,” Becker said. “We don’t get one dollar out of it.”
He added that the company, which sells ethanol to wholesalers, may, in the end, sell more ethanol if more blender pumps are installed in Nebraska. But, Becker said, there’s no guarantee such pumps will use Green Plains fuel.
The recommendation by the trust board last week stirred controversy among some conservationists, who questioned why five higher-scoring grant applications from Ducks Unlimited, the City of Lincoln and the Nebraska Land Trust were defunded, and, instead, an extra $1.8 million in lottery funds was recommended for the ethanol project.
The Environmental Trust is slated to hand out $20 million in grants this year from state lottery funds. Grant applications are scored on a 215-point scale by a grants committee on factors such as “direct measurable environmental benefits,” “sound planning,” “duration of benefits” and a project’s potential to prevent contamination or degradation of resources. The full 14-member Environmental Trust board takes the recommendations and scores, and makes a final decision.
The application by Green Plains and the Department of Environment and Energy ranked 78th on the scoring scale, and was the lowest ranked application to be recommended for funding. The six-member grants committee had recommended that it receive about $1.2 million over two years. But the full board voted to recommend giving $3 million over three years to the ethanol pump project, which is what had been requested by the company and the state agency.
The five conservation projects that were defunded all ranked 36th or higher on the scoring scale, which led conservationists to question the flip in recommendations by the trust board, which will finalize its grants after an April 2 public hearing.
Conservationists complained that the grant for ethanol pumps seemed to be more about economic development and boosting sales of corn-based ethanol than helping the environment, which they maintained should be the top mission of the Environmental Trust.
A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appoints nine of the 14 members of the Environmental Trust Board and is an ardent backer of ethanol, said he supports the recommended shift in grant funding because the money will finance a program launched last year to expand ethanol infrastructure across Nebraska.
The Nebraska Legislature passed Legislative Bill 585, the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Act, in 2019, but didn’t provide funding amid a tight budget year. Ethanol groups turned to the Environmental Trust for funds after failing to obtain taxpayer money, said Troy Bredenkamp of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, an ethanol industry trade group.
Bredenkamp said that Iowa has used state general funds to help install 1,000 blender pumps across the state; Nebraska, the No. 2 ethanol producer in the country, lags with only 178.
Green Plains gave a $25,000 campaign contribution to Ricketts’ reelection campaign in 2018, according to state records. Becker said the contribution had nothing to do with the NET grant, but was made because Ricketts is a huge backer of the corn-based fuel.
Ricketts is the past chair of the national Governors’ Biofuels Coalition and gets contributions like that from Green Plains due to his “outspoken support” for ethanol, said his spokesman, Taylor Gage.
Bredenkamp said that the overall goal of the grant was to increase the number of ethanol blender pumps in the state by giving small retailers a subsidy to install the pumps, which cost about $37,000 each.
Green Plains, he said, was asked to be a co-sponsor on the grant application because it would boost its score by an extra 10 points as a “public/private partnership.”
It was also hoped that Green Plains’ involvement would give the application another 20 points because it has two ethanol plants in north-central Nebraska, a geographical area of the state that gets bonus points because it hasn’t gotten its share of past Environmental Trust grants. The grant application, however, didn’t get the geographical bonus because the blender pumps are intended for the entire state, not just that area.
He said that he was disappointed in the low score — 133.8 out of 215 — that the Green Plains/NDEE application received, given ethanol’s impact on the Nebraska economy. There are 25 plants in the state.
The corn-based fuel also has clean air benefits, Bredenkamp said, citing a recent USDA report said that ethanol produces 39% less greenhouse gas emissions than regular gasoline.
“It could be considered economic development,” he said of the grant. “But at the end of the day we use ethanol because it’s a renewable product and it’s better for the environment than the alternative.”
Green Plains will have a role in deciding who gets the grants, which are intended to pay half of the cost of 60 blender pumps and storage tanks. Department of Environment and Energy spokesman Brian McManus said the company will get one representative on the committee that chooses which retail gas stations get grants.
Green Plains, which has five ethanol plants in Nebraska that sell about 7 million gallons a year in the state, committed to providing about $25,000 of in-kind “administrative expenses” to the process of reviewing and awarding the grants, which would have to be matched 50-50 by the retailers.
Becker, of Green Plains, said the grant involving his company got such low scores because “some people don’t like ethanol,” despite its benefits.
The public can still comment on the grant recommendations by the Environmental Trust Board by April 1 via mail, to the Nebraska Environmental Trust, P.O. Box 94913, Lincoln NE 68509-4913, or via email at marilyn.tabor@nebraska.gov.
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the Millard, Nebraska, sky on Aug. 16, 2016.
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night.
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said.
Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska.
The sun sets behind a center pivot located north of Red Cloud, Nebraska, on Thursday, July 27, 2006.
Storm clouds hide the sun as it sets over Nebraska's Sand Hills on July 7, 2009, near Thedord, Nebraska.
A summer storm passes north of Rose, Nebraska, on Sunday, June 10, 2007.
A rainbow forms over U.S. Highway 12, just east of Valentine, Nebraska, as storms roll over the area on July 25, 2017.
The sun sets behind an approaching storm as a car heads west on U.S. Highway 34 near Union, Nebraska, on April 24, 2016.
Icicles form on vines in downtown Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
Railroad tracks are illuminated by the setting sun on May 3, 2017, east of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
The sun sets behind Chimney Rock on May 3, 2017.
Members of the Boats, Bikes, Boots & Brews group head to shore as the sun sets after an evening out on Lake Zorinsky on April 22, 2015.
Icicles hang from the horse carriage parking sign in the Old Market on Jan. 15, 2017.
Wheat, ready for the combine, is silhouetted by the setting sun as the wheat harvest on the Lagler farm near Grant, Nebraska, was in full swing on July 7, 2005.
A layer of fog covers the Missouri River near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Feb. 5, 2015.
A setting sun creates a pink haze on a windmill and the Sand Hills southwest of Rushville, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 2007.
Pigeons scatter at sunset as the St. John's steeple is silhouetted against the Woodmen tower in downtown Omaha on Oct. 3, 2014.
The sun bursts behind the clouds over the North Platte River east of Bridgeport, Nebraska, on July 26, 2006.
Steve Jobman, a farmer south of Minatare, Nebraska, cuts alfalfa after sunset on June 2, 2004.
Wheat waves in the wind in a field west of Dalton, Nebraska, on July 18, 2001.
The moon rises over the northern cross of the St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha on Feb. 10, 2017. On this night, there was a full moon, a lunar eclipse and comet 45P passed by the earth.
As the wind speed picks up, a woman holds onto her hood while crossing 16th Street along Dodge Street in Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
From left: Melody Borcherding, Kseniya Burgoon and Michael Beltz scoop out a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2018, in Norfolk.
Jeff Bachman harvests soybeans and prepares to transfer them as the sun sets on a field near Ayr, Nebraska, on Oct. 19, 2008.
As the sun sets, sandhill cranes arrive to roost in the Platte River at the Rowe Sanctuary & Iain Nicholson Audubon Center south of Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 12, 2008.
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
A windmill is dwarfed by storm clouds near Crawford, Nebraska, on May 3, 2017.
An early November storm system rolls through the Great Plains, but Omaha only receives rain, which collected on freshly-fallen leaves on Nov. 11, 2015.
Cattle head up to a well to get a drink at the end of the day near Sparks, Nebraska, on Aug. 21, 2015. Smoke from the wildfires in the western states created a haze.
The moon rises above the corn as farmers harvest the last of their fields in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Nov. 5, 2014.
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
The rising sun illuminates a tree and a windmill in a snow-covered field located on U.S. Highway 20 between Rushville and Chadron, Nebraska, on March 1, 2017.
The College Home Run Derby was held at TD Ameritrade Park and was highlighted by The World-Herald's annual Independence Day fireworks display on July 2, 2015.
Fog rises from the Missouri River and covers the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Jan. 5, 2010.
The weekend's perfect weather colored the clouds at sunset south of Wymore, Nebraska, on Oct. 23, 2004.
Deer chill out at Chalco Hills Recreation Area on Feb. 22, 2018.
A leaf is covered in a dusting of snow near 138th and Hickory Streets on Dec. 18, 2014, in Millard.
A runner emerges from the edge of the rising sun on Sept. 11, 2015, at Zorinsky Lake Park and Recreation Area in Omaha.
Nearly 45 minutes after sunset, an orange and blue glow is seen setting behind the Omaha skyline flanked between trees in Council Bluffs on Jan. 11, 2018.
Rain drops collect on a flower following early showers on May 10, 2017, in Millard.
The promise of rain is fleeting for the seven windmills on the Watson Ranch north of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on U.S. 71 on May 16, 2004.
A crescent moon sets behind the UNO bell tower on Nov. 6, 2013.
Ralph Remmert is depicted in the mural "Fertile Ground" near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets in north downtown Omaha on June 19, 2017.
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
The sun rises over St. Paul Lutheran Church, located three miles north of Republican City, Nebraska, in March of 2004.
Geese are silhouetted in the color and clouds as the sun sets at Zorinsky Lake on Feb. 21, 2016.
The sun rises on Chimney Rock on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014, near McGrew, Nebraska.
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night.
A bespangled vest awaits a rider during Nebraska's Big Rodeo on July 25, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska.
Horses stand in the snow on Feb. 22, 2018.
Residents of the Nebraska Panhandle enjoyed unseasonably mild temperatures and cloud cover on Aug. 12, 2004.
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said.
A break in the clouds highlights downtown Omaha as seen from Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, as severe storms passed through the Omaha Metro area on June 5, 2014.
John Wanief waits for the bus in a shelter at 120th Street and West Center Road as cold rain pours down in Millard on Nov. 11, 2015.