Eppley Airfield in Omaha will receive $32.8 million in federal grant money as it deals with a steep drop in air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seventy-one Nebraska airports will get a total of nearly $65 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development for the Omaha Airport Authority, said the funds will be used to help cover debt payments, as well as costs of runway and terminal maintenance and airport operations.

“Right now our continued focus is to keep the airport open and available for customers,” McCoy said. “When the stimulus funds start to come in, it will start to provide stability for the longer-term impacts of COVID-19.”

McCoy said Eppley typically sees 6,900 departures a day in April; that number has fallen to 263 a day amid the outbreak. He said similar decreases are being seen at airports across the country.

Dave Roth, executive director of the Omaha Airport Authority, said: “We were pleased to see the quick action taken by Congress, including the Nebraska delegation, to get these emergency funds approved for airports like Eppley Airfield.”

Airports can use the funds for capital expenditures, operating expenses and airport debt payments.

The top-funded Nebraska airports: