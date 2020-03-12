Unlike in this photo from 2018, the arena stands won’t be filled this year for the March Madness NCAA basketball games played in Omaha. Officials announced Wednesday that fans will be kept out of the CHI Health Center because of coronavirus concerns.
The empty stands for the boys state high school basketball tournament means fans won’t be spending some $3 million in Lincoln hotels, restaurants, bars and stores.
Similarly, another estimated $5 million in tourism business will be lost in Omaha the next weekend when the NCAA’s March Madness basketball games are held in a cavernous, empty arena.
Wednesday’s decision to keep fans out of both events offered proof that the long-feared economic impacts of the new coronavirus disease are now being felt in Omaha and across the country. And by all appearances, this may only be the beginning.
“It’s a wakeup call to our lodging and hospitality partners,” said Jeff Maul of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. “There’s no doubt in my mind that this will be the first of many events that have the potential to be canceled in Omaha and Lincoln and communities across our state.”
Indeed, just minutes after Maul spoke those words in reference to the Nebraska high school tournament decision, the NCAA made its March Madness announcement.
Yet to be decided are several high-profile events that would pack a huge economic impact for Omaha: the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in May and the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and College World Series in June. Past economic studies have put the impact of the CWS and swim trials each at about $75 million.
Overall, economists say it’s too early to tell how deep the COVID-19 toll will be on the broader U.S. and local economies. Right now, no one knows where this is headed.
So far, the entertainment and travel industries have seen the most direct and immediate impact. But if spread of the disease leads to widespread office closures and business suspension across major industries, there’s clearly potential for a recession, Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said Wednesday.
“It looks like (coronavirus) is still on the upsurge in the United States,” Goss said. “Everyone is grappling and searching for some kind of indication of just how large this is.”
Initial economic impacts have been relatively small — but meaningful for those directly affected.
Thursday through Saturday, Lincoln’s Haymarket and downtown figured to be buzzing with basketball fans in town for the high school tournament.
But not this year. The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday accepted the recommendation of health officials and decided to play this year’s tournament without fans in the stands. That came after it was learned that a boy from Crofton, Nebraska, who attended the girls tournament last weekend has now tested positive for COVID-19.
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln study in 2010 found the boys’ state tournament attracted $2.5 million in spending to Lincoln and generated $3.2 million in total economic impact. Adjusted for inflation, those figures today would be nearly $3 million in spending and $3.8 million total economic punch.
Not all of that impact will be lost, as the players and coaches, their family members and other essential staff will still be coming to Lincoln, and the NSAA will still spend money putting on the games, said UNL economist Eric Thompson, who authored the 2010 study. But fan spending accounts for the lion’s share of the event’s impact, he found.
Not only do fans from across the state who come in for the tournament spend money at Lincoln hotels, restaurants and bars, they also venture to malls and retail stores not available in their small towns.
“Of course, this will have economic impact,” said Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said of the decision to limit attendance. “But it’s the right thing to do. It’s the only thing to do. Keeping the public safe and healthy has far greater importance than the bottom line you can put on these events.”
She, too, said this could be only the beginning of the disruptions business and the public will see from COVID-19.
“We think that’s probably the start of things to come,” she said. “What a crazy time we are living in.”
The NCAA tournament’s opening weekend games scheduled in Omaha for March 19-22 will be the fifth time since 2008 that Omaha has hosted games in college basketball’s “Big Dance.”
But NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that all men’s and women’s tournament games will now be played without fans.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, our student-athletes.”
The best estimate of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau is that Wednesday’s decision represents a $5 million hit for the Omaha economy, said Deb Ward, the bureau’s vice president for marketing and communications.
The last time Omaha hosted tournament games, 81% of hotel rooms in the city were filled. “That is certainly not going to be the case now,” she said.
While the number of out-of-town visitors typically depends on which teams get assigned to the Omaha tournament site, most projections have had the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks coming right up Interstate 29 to Omaha.
“Kansas fans travel,” Ward said.
The only bright side, she said, is that there will still be an estimated 1,500 people coming to Omaha for the games, including the teams and their family members, NCAA officials and the media members covering the games.
By Christopher Burbach and Reece Ristau
World-Herald staff writers
Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen said as soon as he heard the news, he began thinking about all the Omahans behind the scenes who’ve devoted time to preparing for this event and those who would have relied on revenue generated from fans.
That said, he’s certain the NCAA’s leadership, relying on advice from its panel of doctors and infectious disease experts, did its due diligence.
“I have a lot of trust in the panel that the NCAA put together, and I trust that they made the decision with the right perspective,” Rasmussen said. “But you think about all the people this impacts — about ticket-takers, ushers, security, airlines, hotels, restaurants.”
The Omaha and Lincoln basketball tournaments are among the most high-profile events that are being called off in Nebraska due to COVID-19. Quietly, though, other meetings and events here in Omaha have been canceled, too.
Ward said she knows of at least seven other meeting groups that have either canceled or postponed plans to come to Omaha. They amounted to about $100,000 in hotel business. There likely have been others, she said.
However, she said, most of those making advanced bookings have maintained their plans. A group of 1,300 people is meeting in Omaha right now, she said. And hotel bookings are still coming in for the swim trials.
At this point, decisions on those trials, as well as the CWS and the Berkshire meeting haven’t come yet. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Wednesday that Warren Buffett told her that Berkshire would make a final decision about a month before the May 2 meeting.
Goss said the travel and hospitality industries, in particular cruise lines and airlines, are clearly on the vanguard of U.S. economic impacts of COVID-19.
“We are talking about the tourism industry being hammered by the potential for coronavirus expansion,” he said. Goss himself was scheduled to be at an international trade conference in Omaha on Thursday that’s been canceled.
On the broader economy, Goss conducts a monthly survey of manufacturing supply managers in nine Midwest states, looking at their purchasing activity as an economic indicator. At this point, few have reported severe enough disruptions in their supply chains to produce real negative economic impact on their operations. Some said they were considering coronavirus a short-term issue.
But Goss said the uncertainty that COVID-19 is creating can clearly be seen in the stock market’s wide swings and the current yields on U.S. treasury bonds. Essentially, when you take into account inflation, people right now are willing to buy U.S. treasuries at a loss rather than risk their money in the stock market.
“I don’t want to call it panic,” Goss said. “It’s almost panic.”
There may be steps that leaders in Washington can take to try to stimulate the economy and keep the nation from falling into recession, such as interest rate or tax rate cuts. There was much talk of an aid package on Wednesday.
But Goss said the best thing the country can do right now was reflected by Wednesday’s moves that impacted basketball fans here: get COVID-19 under control.
“We need a vaccine,” Goss said, “not a rate cut.”
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Based on what's known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, "your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low."
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC's Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
