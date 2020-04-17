Two more workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Fremont plant that churns out chickens for Costco. 

That brings the total number of confirmed cases at the plant to three. Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company that runs the plant, which opened last September and supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and other cuts, announced its first COVID-19 case on Monday. The plant employs roughly 1,100 people.

The two new employees who tested positive worked the day and night shift in the second processing part of the plant. 

"Once we learned these team members were demonstrating symptoms, we advocated for testing and also removed additional employees known to be in close contact with these individuals,” said spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman. “All employees are self-isolating at home with pay.”

Friday, Lincoln Premium Poultry was bringing in officials from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Three Rivers Public Health Department for pointers on additional measures to prevent the spread of the virus. 

The company has already limited visitors to the plant, installed dividers in the cafeteria and deep-cleaned areas at night. The company gave masks to workers and is checking their temperatures before shifts start, Kolterman said. Since March, workers are also getting an hourly raise of $2.  

“We knew that as additional testing became available, we would have additional confirmed cases," she said in a statement. "We feel fortunate that with this illness being in our communities since the beginning of the year, we have not had more cases."

As of Thursday, there were 13 known coronavirus cases in Dodge County and 40 in the Three Rivers Public Health Department region, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

Workers have tested positive at other Nebraska meatpacking and food processing facilities, including the JBS USA beef plant and McCain Foods frozen appetizer plant, both in Grand Island, and the Western Reserve beef facility in Hastings. Many food facilities employ hundreds, if not thousands, of people who work in close proximity to each other packaging food or cutting meat.

Several facilities, including a Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have closed temporarily to contain the spread of the virus after hundreds of workers tested positive.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there is currently no evidence of the coronavirus being transmitted by food or food packaging.

