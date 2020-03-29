Mike Toohey, owner of Prima Distribution, a concession supply company that took a hit when the coronavirus closed movie theaters. “One day we were still getting orders and making deliveries, and by the end of the next day, virtually all my customers had closed,” he said.
Mike Chandler loads just two pallets onto a truck for delivery from Prima Distribution to a Lincoln customer. Normally the truck would be filled twice a week for deliveries to Lincoln by the concession food and equipment distributor.
Omaha’s Prima Distribution supplies concession food and equipment to movie theaters, but business dried up after theaters closed. The company is looking to the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill to help remain afloat.
Mike Toohey, owner of Prima Distribution, a concession supply company that took a hit when the coronavirus closed movie theaters. “One day we were still getting orders and making deliveries, and by the end of the next day, virtually all my customers had closed,” he said.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha’s Prima Distribution supplies concession food and equipment to movie theaters, but business dried up after theaters closed. The company is looking to the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill to help remain afloat.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Prima Distribution, a movie theater supply company in Omaha, displays its products.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Prima Distribution in Omaha supplies concession food and equipment to movie theaters in Nebraska, Iowa and as far away as St. Louis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some of Prima Distribution's offerings
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Prima Distribution's business has dried up, but it still has bills to pay. “Truck leases don’t stop just because the trucks stop,” owner Mike Toohey said.
Omaha’s Prima Distribution fills a unique niche in the business world, keeping movie theaters in Nebraska, Iowa and as far away as St. Louis stocked with raw popcorn, oil, Milk Duds, nacho cheese and other concession supplies.
So you can imagine how owner Mike Toohey’s business dried up a week ago when movie screens across Nebraska and Iowa suddenly went dark to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“One day we were still getting orders and making deliveries, and by the end of the next day, virtually all my customers had closed,” Toohey said.
Indeed, across the country, such seismic market shifts created a scene of economic panic worthy of a doomsday film.
Millions of small businesses were thrown into survival mode, laying off workers, trying to conserve cash and wondering how they were going to stay afloat until the threat of the pandemic passes. Millions of workers who suddenly lost their jobs worried about how they were going to support their families.
That’s what makes the stimulus and relief act Congress passed last week so critical, a $2.2 trillion lifeline tossed to big and small businesses, their employees and those already thrown out of work.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes billions in aid to small businesses such as Toohey’s, with financial incentives for them to keep workers on the payroll.
For those out of work, it offers enhanced unemployment benefits that for most of the jobless could more than replace their lost wages.
And for nearly all Americans, the act provides direct cash payments of at least $1,200 — dollars they will be encouraged to spend to prop up the cratering economy.
It probably won’t keep the country out of a recession. Many economists think that’s already a foregone conclusion. But it will certainly blunt economic fallout that would otherwise have grown even more apocalyptic.
“It was the first glimmer of hope I truly felt in all this,” said Omaha restaurant owner Amy Freshman, describing the moment after midnight Thursday when she saw the relief act had just passed the U.S. Senate.
Jen Micek, a mother of five who was among thousands of Nebraskans who lost their jobs in the last two weeks, just days ago was wondering how she was going to pay her April rent. She’d actually received an email reminding her it was due.
Now the out-of-work restaurant server could benefit from the enhanced unemployment benefits. And like most Americans, Micek is also eligible for the bill’s cash payments to families, including $1,200 per adult and $500 for each child younger than 18. For Micek, that will mean a direct payment of $3,200.
“Financial stuff is scary because you feel like you’re on an island, all alone,” she said. “Everybody leaped into action so quickly, I think it will be there to catch us before we hit the ground.”
The aid bill is massive, befitting what economists say is potentially the largest economic downturn the nation has ever faced. The spending in the bill is equal to 10% of the nation’s entire $22 trillion economy.
“It’s the biggest stimulus package ever passed, unless you count a world war as a stimulus package,” said Ernie Goss, an economist with Creighton University.
And while it did take nearly two weeks for President Donald Trump and Republicans and Democrats in Congress to hash out the provisions, that’s still pretty remarkable given the scope of the 800-plus-page bill, which also includes loans to hard-hit industries, deferred business payroll taxes, deferred student loan payments, aid to state and local governments, added money to fight the pandemic and still much more.
“Businesses are facing cash flow challenges they wouldn’t have imagined a month ago,” said David Brown, CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. “We are impressed Congress worked as fast as they did.”
Fast also well describes the way the coronavirus pandemic tore through the Nebraska and U.S. economies.
In Nebraska, it began to take hold less than two weeks ago, on Monday, March 16. That’s when Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to no more than 10 people, matching a national recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal was to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infection growth and keep hospitals from being overrun like they’d been in places like Italy.
The operating limitations had the effect of shutting down many bars and restaurants, which could do takeout business only. Many theaters, gyms, salons and day care centers shut their doors, too.
With no customers to serve and no money coming in for payroll, those businesses started laying off some or all of their workers. And it added up fast.
Within a week, a record 15,668 people in Nebraska signed up for unemployment benefits, nearly 19 times the number who filed the prior week. Nationwide, 3.3 million people filed for unemployment, five times the previous one-week record.
Tina Tweedy, who owns Chocolate Abeille, a business in the Old Market that makes and sells hand-made chocolates, suddenly had to close her shop doors. She shifted to online sales but still had to furlough about a dozen part-time retail workers and one of her three full-timers.
“To not see anyone in the Old Market, it’s like a movie,” she said. “I wake up each morning and think it was just a nightmare, and then I realize it’s still happening.”
Freshman, who with her husband owns two Phoenix Food and Spirits restaurants and an Omaha events center, asked most of the firm’s 46 employees to take voluntary furloughs and file for unemployment. It was difficult, she said, because in a small business, employees become like family.
“For some of them, this is their only income, and they are feeding families,” she said.
But she knew it was necessary if she ever wanted those workers to have a business to come back to again one day.
“Our business is in survival mode right now,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of cash reserves. We only have so much staying power.”
Indeed, even without payroll costs, suddenly cash-strapped small businesses like hers are still faced with how they’re going to pay overhead costs they can’t avoid, things like rent, utilities, taxes and insurance.
“Truck leases don’t stop just because the trucks stop,” Toohey said. “That’s the short-term challenge right now. For 20 years, we built a strong, stable business. And then something like this comes out of the blue.”
When businesses lose their income, they also can’t pay their own suppliers, which knocks over still more economic dominoes.
“When customers don’t pay, I can’t pay my bills,” said Angie Ringling of Spin Linen Management, whose hard-hit business serves restaurants, hotels and surgery centers. “It just has ripple effects.”
With no end to the potential negative impacts that were spiraling through the economy, it soon became clear that leaders in Washington needed to act. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin by March 17 was talking up a potential stimulus bill, under orders from Trump to “go big.”
In the end, big probably doesn’t even adequately describe the extent of what Congress passed.
For small businesses, nonprofits and independent contractors, the key provision is a $350 billion program of forgivable loans. They can borrow an amount equal to up to 2½ times their monthly payroll and then use the money to cover paychecks, mortgage interest, rent, utilities or other operational expenses.
No payments on the loans are due for up to a year. And all or part of the loan can be forgiven — in effect, turning into a cash grant — depending on the degree to which recipients maintain employment levels and wages at what they were before the crisis.
“The whole goal is to triage cash and get it to employers so they can maintain their level of employment while we go through this economic shock,” said Mark Brasee, an attorney with Omaha’s Fraser Stryker law firm, who has been studying the act for business clients.
People who remain out of work are eligible for the enhanced unemployment benefits. While unemployment payments typically only cover part of lost wages — in Nebraska, it’s half — the act until July 31 provides money for an additional $600 a week on top of normal benefits. For most out of work, that enhanced benefit would mean more income than what they were paid in their jobs.
And in a further effort to get more money in people’s hands and stimulate the sagging economy, all Americans with incomes of $75,000 or less will be eligible for the $1,200 cash payments, which can even be directly deposited into their bank accounts.
Late last week, many small businesses were searching for the details of the stimulus programs and trying to figure out how the act can help them navigate the tough times ahead.
A key unanswered question is how quickly the aid can become available. And the act is certainly no panacea for all small businesses. To the degree the aid becomes a loan, it would one day need to be repaid, with 4% annual interest.
Ringling, the owner of the linen supplier, is skeptical that the aid will be enough for many small businesses, particularly those that can’t take on more debt. There could still be many business failures.
“When they open their door again, they will already be way behind the eight ball,” she said. “Are businesses going to take out a loan they can’t pay or will they say, ‘Forget it’ and file for bankruptcy?”
Toohey, though, is hopeful that the stimulus can help his business weather the storm.
It was pretty quiet Friday in the offices of Prima Distribution, Toohey’s concession supply business near 138th and Industrial Road.
No one was checking out his showroom display of popcorn supplies, candy and concession containers. The phone wasn’t ringing.
In the warehouse, the remaining two employees — the other six have been furloughed for now — were loading two pallets of popcorn onto a truck. The Lincoln-bound truck would normally be filled with concession supplies for theaters in the city. Instead, it was making a much smaller delivery to a retail popcorn shop there.
“When things are rolling, we’re doing 40,000 pounds of popcorn a week,” Toohey said.
He’s confident business will get back to that again one day. In the meantime, based on what he’s learning through theater industry alerts, he thinks the stimulus can help.
“This had to happen for the health of the industry,” he said.
In the theater business, Toohey said, the bellwether for when things are getting back to a pre-pandemic normal will be when the studios feel they can start releasing new movies again.
Several big releases have already been pushed back. The next big test will be the new “Top Gun,” a blockbuster that as of now is still set for a June release.
“My whole goal is to make sure we’re here and healthy when our customers come back on line,” Toohey said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
1 of 71
Opie plays with a tennis ball as Mikala Hansen teaches her Millard West High School freshman biology class. Schools are adjusting to remote learning as coronavirus has forced closures.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Opie plays with a tennis ball as Mikala Hansen teaches her Millard West High School freshman biology class. Schools are adjusting to remote learning as coronavirus has forced closures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West High School's Mikala Hansen teaches her freshman biology class through Zoom from her Omaha home on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Pridell, school liaison officer for Offutt Air Force Base, holds signs for the teachers.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandi Udell, and her children, from left, Jazzlen 4; Kolten, 5; and Kaiden, 9; wave to teachers from LeMay Elementary School on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell out some encouragement for Omahans during this time of pandemic. The sign is along 13th Street just north of U Street.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell "hope" in a yard in 13th Street just north of U Street on Thursday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks past an empty barber shop near P street on Thursday in Lincoln. Captain's Chair closed down in compliance with the new restrictions.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Curbside pickup locations appeared around downtown Lincoln to assist in social distancing on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A woman wearing a mask carries belongings out of Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A child's drawing is taped to a window at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Healthcare workers bump elbows before conducting drive-thru testing at Bryan LifePointe Campus on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A legislative page places a piece of paper page outlining Gov. Pete Ricketts key points for emergency funding on a desk at the State Capitol on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. Mark Kolterman, right, greets Sen. Tony Vargas with an elbow touch Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rows of pews sit empty at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church conducted services via online streaming.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An employee prepares a sake bomb kit for a takeout order at Butterfish in midtown Omaha. Restaurants can also deliver alcohol with meals, with rules similar to curbside pickup.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.