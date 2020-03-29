Omaha’s Prima Distribution fills a unique niche in the business world, keeping movie theaters in Nebraska, Iowa and as far away as St. Louis stocked with raw popcorn, oil, Milk Duds, nacho cheese and other concession supplies.

So you can imagine how owner Mike Toohey’s business dried up a week ago when movie screens across Nebraska and Iowa suddenly went dark to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“One day we were still getting orders and making deliveries, and by the end of the next day, virtually all my customers had closed,” Toohey said.

Indeed, across the country, such seismic market shifts created a scene of economic panic worthy of a doomsday film.

Millions of small businesses were thrown into survival mode, laying off workers, trying to conserve cash and wondering how they were going to stay afloat until the threat of the pandemic passes. Millions of workers who suddenly lost their jobs worried about how they were going to support their families.

That’s what makes the stimulus and relief act Congress passed last week so critical, a $2.2 trillion lifeline tossed to big and small businesses, their employees and those already thrown out of work.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes billions in aid to small businesses such as Toohey’s, with financial incentives for them to keep workers on the payroll.

For those out of work, it offers enhanced unemployment benefits that for most of the jobless could more than replace their lost wages.

And for nearly all Americans, the act provides direct cash payments of at least $1,200 — dollars they will be encouraged to spend to prop up the cratering economy.

It probably won’t keep the country out of a recession. Many economists think that’s already a foregone conclusion. But it will certainly blunt economic fallout that would otherwise have grown even more apocalyptic.

“It was the first glimmer of hope I truly felt in all this,” said Omaha restaurant owner Amy Freshman, describing the moment after midnight Thursday when she saw the relief act had just passed the U.S. Senate.

Jen Micek, a mother of five who was among thousands of Nebraskans who lost their jobs in the last two weeks, just days ago was wondering how she was going to pay her April rent. She’d actually received an email reminding her it was due.

Now the out-of-work restaurant server could benefit from the enhanced unemployment benefits. And like most Americans, Micek is also eligible for the bill’s cash payments to families, including $1,200 per adult and $500 for each child younger than 18. For Micek, that will mean a direct payment of $3,200.

“Financial stuff is scary because you feel like you’re on an island, all alone,” she said. “Everybody leaped into action so quickly, I think it will be there to catch us before we hit the ground.”

The aid bill is massive, befitting what economists say is potentially the largest economic downturn the nation has ever faced. The spending in the bill is equal to 10% of the nation’s entire $22 trillion economy.

“It’s the biggest stimulus package ever passed, unless you count a world war as a stimulus package,” said Ernie Goss, an economist with Creighton University.

And while it did take nearly two weeks for President Donald Trump and Republicans and Democrats in Congress to hash out the provisions, that’s still pretty remarkable given the scope of the 800-plus-page bill, which also includes loans to hard-hit industries, deferred business payroll taxes, deferred student loan payments, aid to state and local governments, added money to fight the pandemic and still much more.

“Businesses are facing cash flow challenges they wouldn’t have imagined a month ago,” said David Brown, CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. “We are impressed Congress worked as fast as they did.”

Fast also well describes the way the coronavirus pandemic tore through the Nebraska and U.S. economies.

In Nebraska, it began to take hold less than two weeks ago, on Monday, March 16. That’s when Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to no more than 10 people, matching a national recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal was to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infection growth and keep hospitals from being overrun like they’d been in places like Italy.

The operating limitations had the effect of shutting down many bars and restaurants, which could do takeout business only. Many theaters, gyms, salons and day care centers shut their doors, too.

With no customers to serve and no money coming in for payroll, those businesses started laying off some or all of their workers. And it added up fast.

Within a week, a record 15,668 people in Nebraska signed up for unemployment benefits, nearly 19 times the number who filed the prior week. Nationwide, 3.3 million people filed for unemployment, five times the previous one-week record.

Tina Tweedy, who owns Chocolate Abeille, a business in the Old Market that makes and sells hand-made chocolates, suddenly had to close her shop doors. She shifted to online sales but still had to furlough about a dozen part-time retail workers and one of her three full-timers.

“To not see anyone in the Old Market, it’s like a movie,” she said. “I wake up each morning and think it was just a nightmare, and then I realize it’s still happening.”

Freshman, who with her husband owns two Phoenix Food and Spirits restaurants and an Omaha events center, asked most of the firm’s 46 employees to take voluntary furloughs and file for unemployment. It was difficult, she said, because in a small business, employees become like family.

“For some of them, this is their only income, and they are feeding families,” she said.

But she knew it was necessary if she ever wanted those workers to have a business to come back to again one day.

“Our business is in survival mode right now,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of cash reserves. We only have so much staying power.”

Indeed, even without payroll costs, suddenly cash-strapped small businesses like hers are still faced with how they’re going to pay overhead costs they can’t avoid, things like rent, utilities, taxes and insurance.

“Truck leases don’t stop just because the trucks stop,” Toohey said. “That’s the short-term challenge right now. For 20 years, we built a strong, stable business. And then something like this comes out of the blue.”

When businesses lose their income, they also can’t pay their own suppliers, which knocks over still more economic dominoes.

“When customers don’t pay, I can’t pay my bills,” said Angie Ringling of Spin Linen Management, whose hard-hit business serves restaurants, hotels and surgery centers. “It just has ripple effects.”

With no end to the potential negative impacts that were spiraling through the economy, it soon became clear that leaders in Washington needed to act. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin by March 17 was talking up a potential stimulus bill, under orders from Trump to “go big.”

In the end, big probably doesn’t even adequately describe the extent of what Congress passed.

For small businesses, nonprofits and independent contractors, the key provision is a $350 billion program of forgivable loans. They can borrow an amount equal to up to 2½ times their monthly payroll and then use the money to cover paychecks, mortgage interest, rent, utilities or other operational expenses.

No payments on the loans are due for up to a year. And all or part of the loan can be forgiven — in effect, turning into a cash grant — depending on the degree to which recipients maintain employment levels and wages at what they were before the crisis.

“The whole goal is to triage cash and get it to employers so they can maintain their level of employment while we go through this economic shock,” said Mark Brasee, an attorney with Omaha’s Fraser Stryker law firm, who has been studying the act for business clients.

People who remain out of work are eligible for the enhanced unemployment benefits. While unemployment payments typically only cover part of lost wages — in Nebraska, it’s half — the act until July 31 provides money for an additional $600 a week on top of normal benefits. For most out of work, that enhanced benefit would mean more income than what they were paid in their jobs.

And in a further effort to get more money in people’s hands and stimulate the sagging economy, all Americans with incomes of $75,000 or less will be eligible for the $1,200 cash payments, which can even be directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Late last week, many small businesses were searching for the details of the stimulus programs and trying to figure out how the act can help them navigate the tough times ahead.

A key unanswered question is how quickly the aid can become available. And the act is certainly no panacea for all small businesses. To the degree the aid becomes a loan, it would one day need to be repaid, with 4% annual interest.

Ringling, the owner of the linen supplier, is skeptical that the aid will be enough for many small businesses, particularly those that can’t take on more debt. There could still be many business failures.

“When they open their door again, they will already be way behind the eight ball,” she said. “Are businesses going to take out a loan they can’t pay or will they say, ‘Forget it’ and file for bankruptcy?”

Toohey, though, is hopeful that the stimulus can help his business weather the storm.

It was pretty quiet Friday in the offices of Prima Distribution, Toohey’s concession supply business near 138th and Industrial Road.

No one was checking out his showroom display of popcorn supplies, candy and concession containers. The phone wasn’t ringing.

In the warehouse, the remaining two employees — the other six have been furloughed for now — were loading two pallets of popcorn onto a truck. The Lincoln-bound truck would normally be filled with concession supplies for theaters in the city. Instead, it was making a much smaller delivery to a retail popcorn shop there.

“When things are rolling, we’re doing 40,000 pounds of popcorn a week,” Toohey said.

He’s confident business will get back to that again one day. In the meantime, based on what he’s learning through theater industry alerts, he thinks the stimulus can help.

“This had to happen for the health of the industry,” he said.

In the theater business, Toohey said, the bellwether for when things are getting back to a pre-pandemic normal will be when the studios feel they can start releasing new movies again.

Several big releases have already been pushed back. The next big test will be the new “Top Gun,” a blockbuster that as of now is still set for a June release.

“My whole goal is to make sure we’re here and healthy when our customers come back on line,” Toohey said. “I’m looking forward to it.”