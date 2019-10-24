SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has resolved a lawsuit over laws aimed at potential demonstrations against the Keystone XL pipeline by agreeing not to enforce much of the laws.

The laws passed this year allow criminal or civil penalties against demonstrators who engage in what the law calls “riot boosting.” Republican Gov. Kristi Noem pushed for the laws, which came after neighboring North Dakota battled months of sometimes disruptive protests over the Dakota Access pipeline.

The ACLU challenged the laws on free-speech grounds and a federal judge agreed in September, granting a temporary injunction. The settlement announced Thursday retains some parts of the laws concerning violent protest.

Noem said the state remains “focused on preserving law and order.”

The pipeline is to carry crude oil from Canada across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska before linking up with an existing pipeline.

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription