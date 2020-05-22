We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Unemployment in Nebraska hit 8.3% in April — the highest rate on record — as the efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus sidelined tens of thousands of workers.

The Nebraska figure released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday topped the previous recorded high of 6.3%, and it’s close to triple the 2.9% rate the state had recorded just two months earlier in February.

But Nebraska continued to fare better than most of the country. Its rate for April was the third lowest among the states, slightly higher than Connecticut and Minnesota.

Iowa’s rate also hit a new peak and topped double digits at 10.2%. The U.S. rate was 14.7%.

Records for state unemployment only go back to 1976, so it’s not known if unemployment today exceeds that seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s. In the period covered by the records, Nebraska's highest unemployment rate was 6.3% in January and February of 1983. More recently, in January 2010, Nebraska's rate had spiked to 4.9% during the Great Recession.

Both Nebraska and Iowa remained in far better shape than states like Nevada (28.2%), Michigan (22.7%) and Hawaii (22.3%).

At the other extreme, Connecticut was was 7.9% and Minnesota was 8.1%.

March rate had been 4%, as it had only just begun feeling the impact of the state's restrictions on gatherings, which were intended to slow the virus. Those restrictions had the effect of closing and limiting thousands of businesses across the state, and Nebraska's unemployment rate more than doubled to the April record level.

Other states also had restrictions, some of which were more strict than Nebraska's. The 4.3 percentage point increase in Nebraska unemployment between March and April was the lowest increase in the country.

In recent weeks, Nebraskans have continued to file new unemployment claims — in lower numbers than during the initial surge of claims, but still at above-average rates.

Nebraska and other states have begun to ease their restrictions.

The rates are based on a monthly survey taken by the BLS.

The BLS estimated total nonfarm employment in Nebraska fell between March and April by 86,300, from 1,030,000 to 943,700.

