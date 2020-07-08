The Paycheck Protection Program enacted by Congress has been a lifesaver for thousands of small businesses slammed economically by COVID-19.
But in Nebraska, some of the biggest beneficiaries of the forgivable loan program aren’t traditional small businesses at all.
Corn growers, cattle ranchers and churches have received the largest number of loans. And the largest single recipient appears to be the business arm of the Winnebago Tribe, which received more than $14 million in loans aiding a conglomeration of small companies it operates out of the tribe’s northeast Nebraska reservation.
The restaurant industry also benefited significantly, with almost 1,000 such businesses receiving loans to help them retain almost 27,000 workers. Big-dollar loans also went to large medical centers and other health care offices, law firms, farm cooperatives, some of the state’s fastest-growing startup firms and a pair of fast-food chain operators.
The figures also show that Nebraska has been one of biggest beneficiaries among the states, ranking fourth after Florida, South Dakota and Utah in the percentage of small business payroll covered by the program. The state also ranks 14th in loan dollars per capita.
Nathan Kauffman, the Omaha-based vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said there’s no doubt that the program has helped a variety of Nebraska businesses during what has been a historic economic crunch.
“At a time, there was a lot of concern about the drop in economic activity,” he said. “It’s something that was important to the state.”
When social distancing restrictions in March shut down thousands of restaurants, bars, retailers and other small businesses, Congress stepped in with a $2 trillion aid bill that included the Paycheck Protection Program, intended to keep small-business workers on payrolls and boost the sagging economy.
This week, the Trump administration released data on loans issued under the program, including industry information for all 42,000 loans awarded to businesses in Nebraska. Also included are the names of 4,000 businesses in the state that received loans of $150,000 or more. In all, Nebraska entities employing 327,000 workers have received $3.4 billion in aid under the program.
Small businesses can borrow up to 2½ times their average certified monthly payroll and use the money to pay employees, rent or other bills. The bonus is that the money is forgiven and doesn’t have to be paid back to the degree that borrowers keep their employees on the payroll.
Recipients are required to certify in their applications that “current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the business.”
When the assistance program was announced, it was uncertain whether farm producers would be eligible. But officials in Washington soon made clear that farmers, much like other independent contractors and sole proprietors, were eligible, and it appears that many in Nebraska jumped in.
According to a World-Herald analysis, corn growers were the largest industry represented in Nebraska, with over 3,100 total loans, followed by cattle feeders at almost 1,600. About 3,000 other food producers also received loans, ranging from soybean growers and hog farmers to tree nut farmers and mushroom producers.
It appears that about one-sixth of the state’s 46,000 primary ag producers applied for the loans.
Like other businesses, many farmers faced economic headwinds because of COVID-19, Kauffman said. The hardships came in the form of reduced beef prices due to packing plant closures, lower corn prices due to less consumption of corn-based ethanol and the general drag on trade tied to the slowing world economy. The Nebraska Farm Bureau has estimated that coronavirus-related losses to Nebraska producers will amount to billions.
“It impacted farmers much like the small businesses around the town squares and some of the larger companies as well,” said Guido van der Hoeven, an agricultural tax specialist at Iowa State University. For some small producers, he said, the loans could make the difference between profits or losses this year.
The third-highest number of loans in Nebraska went to churches and other religious organizations, including those operating religious schools.
The bill passed by Congress specifically included churches, many of which have seen reduced contributions because of coronavirus-related restrictions on services. The almost 1,000 religious-affiliated recipients in Nebraska included loans of more than $1 million to the Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha and over $2 million to the Jewish Federation of Omaha.
Nonprofits were also eligible for the program, and almost 2,000 Nebraska nonprofits received loans. They included schools such as Midland University, Hastings College and Creighton Prep High School; museums like Joslyn Art Museum and the children’s museums in Omaha and Lincoln; and unique organizations such as the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which runs the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.
The U.S. Small Business Administration released loan figures in ranges, with the largest between $5 million and $10 million.
In all, 35 Nebraska companies received loans in that top range. Two such loans went to businesses operated by Ho-Chunk Inc., the business arm of Nebraska’s Winnebago Tribe.
Ho-Chunk has developed a range of businesses in federal contracting, construction, trucking, warehousing, real estate, tobacco and fuel sales, and retailing. Combined with a dozen other smaller loans, SBA data suggests that Ho-Chunk affiliates received more than $14 million under the program.
Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, declined to say exactly how much was received. But he said the program worked as intended. Despite the steep economic downturn, Ho-Chunk was able to keep all 1,300 of its workers on the payroll and even to offer hazard pay to those working in jobs that put them at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“We have taken some serious hits to our business, but we didn’t lay off a single person during this crisis,” Morgan said.
The tribe itself also received a loan of at least $2 million to maintain employment at its hospital. Morgan said that for anyone who thinks that’s a lot of money, he would point to a historic map he keeps on his office wall showing that in 1833, the Winnebago nation owned two-thirds of the state of Wisconsin as well as northern Illinois before it was ultimately relocated to its present home.
“We are still a few billion short on our tally,” he said.
Among other recipients of loans of $5 million or more are Omaha’s Buildertrend and Sojern and Spreetail in Lincoln, all fast-growing tech startups that have emerged in recent years. The largest recipient list also includes Omaha’s Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital and OneWorld Community Health Centers, regional medical centers in Cheyenne County and Kearney, farm co-ops based in Aurora and Hastings, Omaha bakers Rotella’s and James Skinner Co. and the holders of a number of local Arby’s and McDonald’s franchises.
Also in line for a $5 million-plus loan was Arrow Stage Lines, the tour bus operator that offers a prime example of how devastating COVID-19 could be for business.
Luke Busskohl, president of Arrow, said that when college basketball tournaments started shutting down in March, almost all his customers began canceling future bookings. The Omaha company, which employs 650 workers across the country, lost 95% of its business.
With the public appetite for travel still very limited, the company is far from out of the woods. But Busskohl said he doesn’t know where the firm would be today without the loan.
Said Busskohl: “It has helped us extend the runway and keep the doors open so we can be in business when people start riding buses again.”
