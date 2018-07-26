That May record for Eppley Airfield's busiest month ever? Turns out it was short-lived.
The airport's passenger traffic topped that record in June, said Steve McCoy, Eppley's manager of airline affairs.
The stats: 486,856 people used the airport in June, about a 6 percent increase from May's 459,693 travelers.
It's also a 9.5 percent jump from last June, which saw more than 445,000 travelers and is in the record books as the airport's third-busiest ever month.
The College World Series and summer vacations likely help make June and July some of the busiest months, historically.
The top five busiest months on record at Eppley:
- June 2018 - 486,856
- May 2018 - 459,693
- June 2017 - 445,058
- July 2008 - 426,197
- July 2017 - 425,756
Meanwhile at Eppley: American Airlines' nonstop flight between Omaha and Miami International Airport that is slated to be discontinued Aug. 21 will return for seasonal service this winter, McCoy said. The flight is scheduled to return Dec. 19 and will operate through April 1.
