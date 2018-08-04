BEIJING — The Chinese government threatened Friday to escalate its economic standoff with President Donald Trump, vowing to impose tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods if the White House does not halt pending penalties on Chinese imports.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry said China could add duties of up to 25 percent on 5,207 types of U.S. imports. The products include coffee, honey and industrial chemicals.
Saying it was “forced to act,” Beijing cast the move as a response to Trump’s threat on Wednesday to raise a proposed tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.
White House officials had hoped Trump’s latest threat would spook Chinese officials into negotiations, but Beijing instead appears to be digging in with more retaliatory measures that experts believe could hurt the economies of both countries.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday: “Instead of retaliating, China should address longstanding concerns about its unfair trading practices.”
The conflict between the White House and China shows no signs of abating. On Friday, Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, warned China against pushing Trump any further, saying its economy was not strong enough to withstand a lengthy fight.
“The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump to follow through and seek zero tariffs and nontariff barriers,” Kudlow said on Fox Business Network. The Chinese “are not in good economic shape.”
The U.S. economy is heavily reliant on importing more than $500 billion in goods each year from China. Democrats and Republicans have complained that China’s ability to sell goods in the United States at a lower cost than U.S. companies has put thousands of American firms out of business, costing manufacturing jobs and displacing the U.S. economy.
But it has proved a difficult dynamic to change, given American consumers’ reliance on Chinese goods.
Trump believes the big gulf between how much China exports to the United States and how much the United States exports to China reflects an unfair trade imbalance, something that he has vowed to address through penalties on imports and a range of other measures.
But there are signs that his approach is not working the way he intended.
On Friday, the U.S. government reported that the gap between how much the United States imports from China and how much it exports reached a record level in the first six months of 2018.
Business groups have alleged that the trade threats lobbed by both countries are hurting consumers and businesses but doing little to address the root causes of the imbalance, particularly as both countries have halted formal discussions.
Friday’s threat is the latest in a long list of actions and threats taken by both countries this year. Trump has imposed tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports and another $34 billion in goods, mostly industrial equipment. China responded with tariffs on $34 billion in U.S. goods, including a wide range of agricultural products.
That led Trump to begin planning new tariffs on $200 billion in additional Chinese goods, triggering China’s new plan to penalize imports on $60 billion in U.S. goods.
The highest penalties on the new list would be imposed on honey, vegetables, mushrooms and chemicals. The new list includes products as varied as snowblowers and 3D printers, suggesting Chinese authorities are struggling to find enough imports their own economy can do without.
The threats and counterthreats have stirred increasing unease from U.S. business and farm groups, which argue that they are the ones losing money and business based on all the new restrictions. To try to quell outrage from farmers, Trump last week announced $12 billion in emergency aid, including direct payments, for farmers who are expected to lose orders based on increased tariffs from China.
But this did not satisfy many Republican lawmakers, who said it was unclear how the White House planned to ultimately resolve its differences with Beijing.
And it is not clear whether normal diplomatic channels are working, either. Friday’s new threat from Beijing came just after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Singapore. But White House officials said formal talks between the countries have mostly lapsed as the economic restrictions have hardened.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
The Chinese DO steal trade secrets and intellectual property. They DO have lax environmental standards that Western democracies impose on their own manufacturers. Our fellow democracies have the same issues we have with the Chinese. The way to address that cheating is to band together with our long-time friends and strike a deal together rather than instead picking fights with our long-timer friends like the Canadians, Mexicans, Germans etc. Trump's sabotage of our trade benefits no one except perhaps the Russians.
