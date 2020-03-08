Omaha-born DTN wants to keep the quality workforce it’s built during the past 30 years at the same corner on the busiest corridor of Omaha.
So it’s moving.
The global provider of weather and commodities information won’t stray too far: Offices will go from 90th Street and West Dodge Road to about 181st and West Dodge Road.
And while DTN may be part of a local wave of employers upgrading digs to better recruit and retain talent, it’s also an outlier of sorts as the move shrinks its space from 70,000 to 45,000 square feet.
DTN’s Omaha workforce count has dropped from about 335 three years ago to 250. And with today’s automation and technology advances, less physical room is needed.
But Jay Froscheiser, who heads the Omaha office, said the greater motivation in relocating was to keep a strong workforce intact and to reintroduce DTN to the hometown where it was launched 35 years ago.
“It was time,” he said, “to give everybody a new scenery and show we are committed to the Omaha location and our Omaha employees.”
The private company, formerly known as Data Transmission Network and Dataline, has stabilized after a series of significant shifts over the past decade or so, Froscheiser said, and is on a path for growth.
In 2017, Swiss owner TBG paid $900 million for the enterprise whose roots trace to 1984, when it spun off as an independent business from Omaha grain-trading giant Scoular. Before then, it had changed hands among owners from New York, Spain and France.
Today the corporate headquarters for 1,200 workers worldwide is in Minnesota. DTN declined to reveal revenue, but said its services reach more than half the Fortune 500 companies, double the number of three years ago.
Omaha has the single largest office today, as DTN has evolved into a supplier of data and analysis to agricultural and energy companies as well as clients (lawn services, utilities, airlines and more) whose operations depend on DTN’s weather information.
Though DTN and its sign have been at the high-traffic intersection for decades, Froscheiser said “people drive by every day and don’t know who we are.”
At the new multi-level, multi-tenant West Dodge Hills II building, DTN will span two floors with modern, open areas. The company was represented by Colliers International brokers Ed Fleming and Ted Zetzman.
Froscheiser, also senior vice president of financial analytics, said he’s uncertain how the company’s global growth strategy will affect Omaha numbers but believes a facility upgrade should position DTN to better compete as a “high-tech player.”
“It’s tough to keep good talent in Omaha,” he said.
The move west is to take place this summer.
“This is a step to reintroduce ourselves to Omaha,” Froscheiser said. “It’s about sending the message to our people and Omaha that we’re here to stay.”
