The national Drybar brand, which specializes in hair blowouts, is opening its first Omaha salon in a 1,547-square-foot space at Regency Court.

It will have 11 styling stations and signature elements including custom Italian chairs, tufted fabric walls and marble bars with phone docking stations.

The grand opening festivities Friday run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Omaha area is home to 10 companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000. 

