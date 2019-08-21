Bellevue's Wolf Creek Plaza is adding another retailer to its lineup: Dollar Tree plans to open Aug. 29.
The store, which sells items for $1 or less, will be in what used to be part of Gordmans in the shopping center east of 15th Street at Cornhusker Road.
The Dollar Tree at 701 Galvin Road S. will remain open.
Two other businesses have taken part of the Bellevue Gordmans space: Five Below, a discounted clothing store, and Ross Dress For Less, an off-price department store.
