When Security National Bank started building its headquarters at One Pacific Place in 1999, it scaled back plans for a 140,000-square-foot, eight-story office tower.
It seemed too aggressive at the time, said Jim Landen, chairman and CEO of the locally owned Security National. Bank leaders weren’t sure they could fill that much space. So they built half that size.
Now they need more space for themselves, and they believe they can fill the rest with other tenants. So they’re planning to build the other half on land they own next door to the east of their headquarters, with a few luxury apartments on the top floor and a three-story parking garage to the north.
“So now we’re going to have two four-story buildings instead of one eight-story building,” Landen said. “We’re basically following Harlan Noddle’s original plans.”
The late Harlan Noddle, head of Noddle Development Co., developed One Pacific Place beginning in the 1980s. Noddle Development Co., now headed by Harlan’s son, Jay Noddle, is Security National’s development partner on this project.
The plan is still in its early stages. It surfaced Wednesday at an Omaha Planning Board meeting. Noddle Development and Security National are asking the city for an amendment to the original, 1985 development plan for One Pacific Place.
City Planning staff at first recommended approval, noting that the original plan is 33 years old and saying the Security National expansion is close enough to its requirements. But the staff and board decided to postpone a decision for a month after an attorney for the nearby Broadmoor development raised concerns about parking and whether the original development requires all the lot owners of One Pacific Place to approve such a change.
Landen said he’s confident those issues can be worked out between neighbors with common interests in a well-built development.
“They’re great neighbors and we’re great neighbors,” he said. “We’re going to continue to be a great neighbor who cares about the neighborhood, maintains our neighborhood and keeps it looking like the jewel it is.”
The plan calls for a new building with up to 83,500 square feet of space. That would include about 5,500 square feet of residential space for up to five apartments, with two to three bedrooms, on the top floor.
“It seems like a few people would enjoy that,” Landen said.
The new building would share a common entry walkway with the existing Security National building. Like the existing structure, it would house offices for other companies as well as Security National.
The bank company is growing and needs more space, and bank and Noddle officials believe there will be strong demand from others as well.
“The space here is really coveted and it stays leased up, because people enjoy being here for office space, and residential and retail too,” Landen said.
He said he didn’t know when construction might start.
“It may happen very quickly, or it may take some time,” Landen said. “We’re excited to invest in the metropolitan area.”
