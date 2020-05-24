A 45-acre tract of land northwest of 151st and Pine Streets is getting ready to sprout 50 homes worth $800,000 or more apiece.
They’ll be the first bunch of single-family residences at the sprawling 500-acre Heartwood Preserve site in west Omaha.
The Heartwood Estates subdivision is being developed by California-based Applied Underwriters, which also is the driver and primary owner of the broader Heartwood Preserve mixed-use project.
Applied’s Bart Emanuel said the plan early on was to have a luxury neighborhood abutting the new office complex that Applied is building at the grounds.
“Our campus is sitting on 50 acres of land with 1,057 parking stalls underground off to the east,” said Emanuel, director of development and construction. “Along with all the landscaping of natural grasses, trails, water features and trees, this will make for some amazing views at sunrise.”
Applied, a workers’ compensation insurer, currently is working with city planners on zoning and other details.
Emanuel said ground preparation will go on this summer, to be followed by infrastructure and road work.
The Jackson Group Real Estate team is working with Applied to sell the estate lots, some of which will span more than an acre, said Emanuel. He said the custom homes likely will sell for $800,000 or higher, and reflect the needs of the individual owner.
“We anticipate a wide range of architectural style and design.”
Emanuel said construction of the Applied operations center campus paused for about two months but is now back in action.
Elsewhere at Heartwood Preserve, building continues for the headquarters of Carson Group and for Valmont Industries, and on the Ovation senior living apartments and complex.
The first phase of the Heartwood Park also is to begin soon, said Emanuel.
When done, the overall mixed-use site stretching from West Dodge Road south past Pacific Street and from 144th to 153rd Streets also will include about 80 acres of green and entertainment space, eight miles of bike paths and open trails, hotel rooms, retailers and more than 10,000 newly planted trees, company officials have said.
Open already is ONYX Automotive.
