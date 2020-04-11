We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

After a 22-year run at the Crossroads Mall, anchor bookstore Barnes & Noble was told to pack up.

The neighboring Half of Half Name Brand Clothing store has started to slash prices even further with the goal of closing later this month.

And Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear, already socked financially by a prom-less spring, is deciding where to relocate all the trendy tuxedos it ordered especially for this season.

All are signs that a long-talked-about redevelopment project could finally be ahead for the dying mall site at 72nd and Dodge Streets. Indeed, various revamp plans have been on and off the table since Frank Krejci of Century Development bought the Crossroads a decade ago.

The last time Krejci spoke publicly about the site’s future was March 2019, when he offered little detail but said he’d likely enlist a partner developer to help transform the area.

(Target owns its own building on the east end of the mall property and has said before that it has no plans to move.)

Contacted last week, Krejci’s team declined to talk about any demolition or redevelopment plan, nor would it comment on the clear-out orders the mall property manager relayed to the half-dozen or so tenants that still occupy the mostly empty shopping center.

“We knew this was coming, it was just a matter of time,” said David Diaz, manager of the Half of Half store that’s been at the Crossroads for about five years. But, he said, the uncertainty and strain that the COVID-19 outbreak has put on retail operations adds a stressor to trying to restart elsewhere.

Diaz and Maureen Majewicz, manager of the roughly 40-employee Barnes & Noble, said their stores were given until June 30 to move, but the Half of Half store is hoping to exit earlier.

Lisa Solberg owns the Gentleman’s formal wear store that moved to the mall in December. She said that her lease allowed a month to clear out but that the landlord expressed a willingness to work with her. She is considering a couple of relocation options.

“Everybody in the mall knew it was coming sooner or later — we hoped it would be later.”

