COUNCIL BLUFFS — Because it's outgrown its current location, the Council Bluffs Bomgaars is moving to the former Kmart building at 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd. the week of Sept. 9.

Newly renovated, the new location more than doubles its current size from 33,500 square feet to 88,000.

“We’re excited and looking forward to it and appreciate all of the support the community has given us over the years ... that’s part of the reason we’re expanding — to offer more service and products,” said Torrey Wingert, Bomgaars vice president and chief financial officer.

More space also means more room and availability for clothing, tools, pet foods and seasonal merchandise.

Wingert said Bomgaars is hiring more employees.

If all goes as planned, the new location will be open to customers as soon as Sept. 12, he said.

The grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 20 and 21. The event will feature special pricing, drawings and prizes, along with refreshments provided around noon both days.

