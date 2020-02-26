Count Warren Buffett among those now seeing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak hit home in Nebraska.
As many as 5,000 visitors from China have annually been making the pilgrimage to Omaha each May for Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting, but those numbers are clearly threatened by travel restrictions imposed due to the outbreak.
Not only does Berkshire Chairman and CEO Buffett expect the virus to stop many Chinese visitors from coming to Omaha May 2, but he also suggests that it could keep others away.
“It really depends upon the psychology of the moment,” Buffett told The World-Herald. “If people are worried about travel in late April, you can be sure it will affect attendance.”
Berkshire weekend isn't the only upcoming blockbuster event set for Omaha that's now facing uncertainty.
As coronavirus continues to spread through Asia and Europe, an international Olympic official this week raised the possibility this summer's Tokyo Olympics could ultimately be canceled. Omaha is preparing to host the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in late June.
“We all saw the comment from the IOC, so it’s definitely on our radar,” said Josh Todd of the Omaha Sports Commission, which plays host to the trials. For now, he said, organizers are pushing ahead as if nothing will change.
Both the Berkshire meeting and swim trials have proven in the past to pack big economic impact in Omaha.
Berkshire weekend has attracted as many as 40,000 shareholders annually to the CHI Health Center Omaha, as Buffett fans fill the arena to the brim and spill into the adjoining convention center.
This will be the fourth time Omaha has hosted the swim trials, an eight-day event that draws most of its tens of thousands of attendees from out of town. One study estimated the event's economic impact in the city at nearly $75 million, equal to that of the College World Series.
The trials and Berkshire weekend are just two of many ways that coronavirus could ultimately impact Nebraska.
For example, there's also growing concern among businesses in Nebraska that they will see their supply chains disrupted by Chinese factories that have been thrown offline.
"I think you'll definitely see impact in the form of supply chain issues for many manufacturers," said Cobus Block, international business manager for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control this week sounded the alarm about coronavirus within America's borders, saying an outbreak here appears to be a question not of if, but when. The ability of the international community to contain the virus now known as COVID-19 has grown more doubtful by the day.
The virus has spread unchecked across China and has now reached other countries in Asia and Europe. Globally, more than 80,000 people have been infected, and more than 2,700 have died.
In today's interconnected world, direct impacts here in Nebraska are already being seen. And they go beyond the dent this week's stock market plunge put in people's retirement accounts.
Chinese attendance has recently become a phenomenon at Buffett’s annual meeting, with estimated numbers surging from about 1,000 less than a decade ago to more than 5,000 by 2018. At that level, Chinese visitors represent more than 10% of total attendees, and an even higher percentage of those who come from out of town.
In China, with its fast-growing economy and increasing embrace of capitalism, Buffett is seen as a “business god,” said Jennifer Zhang, an Omaha consultant who serves as the official business representative to China for the State of Nebraska.
“People (in China) just worship him,” Zhang said of Buffett. “They just follow him and read his books like the Bible.”
Usually around this time of year, Zhang hears from contingents of Chinese business owners, executives, financiers and investors who are coming to Omaha for Berkshire, often asking her to arrange tours of leading businesses in the region. But not now.
“It’s really quiet,” she said.
David Scott, a hotel sales director who has worked in the Omaha market for nearly two decades, said similarly that right now — after the Chinese New Year — he usually starts hearing from prospective Chinese visitors looking for Berkshire lodging.
But he’s not holding out much hope given current travel restrictions. On Jan. 31, the Trump administration barred U.S. entry by most foreign nationals who have recently visited China.
“I would expect minimal, if any, will be able to come, especially with the way things are going,” said Scott, who now serves as director of sales and marketing for the soon-to-be opened Peregrine Hotel Omaha downtown.
Buffett, too, thinks it's unlikely a large group of visitors will come from China this year.
Besides the travel restrictions, Buffett said, those would-be travelers don't need to make the trip because the meeting is available to stream live online. Mandarin is the only language besides English the meeting is streamed in, speaking to the intense Chinese interest in Buffett.
When it comes to whether the virus will keep others away from Omaha, Buffett said he has his fingers crossed.
He expects Berkshire will receive the usual number of requests for tickets. But whether those shareholders ultimately travel will depend on the situation two months from now.
"My inexpert guess is that the coronavirus will not be widespread in the United States and that attendance will be more or less normal," he said. "But it all depends on the headlines in late April."
Scott, the hotel sales director, said news that the virus is spreading into other parts of Asia makes him concerned for the Olympic trials, too.
"The Olympics are in Japan, right?" he said.
Indeed, a member of the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday spoke of the coronavirus as a possible threat to the 2020 Tokyo Games, which open July 24. The virus has found its way to Japan, where at least five people have reportedly died, and the spread of the virus through Europe could also impact plans for the games.
There is time for such decisions. Dick Pound, a senior IOC official from Canada, said the call on whether to hold the Olympics would likely have to be made by May. Hopefully, he said, the virus will be under control by then.
Those comments naturally perked the ears of Todd, the president of Omaha's sports commission. He spoke that same day with the head of USA Swimming, which is working hand-in-hand with the sports commission to stage the June 21-28 swimming trials.
Todd says obviously the hope is that the Games will go on. The concerns haven't impacted trials ticket sales, which have been going along at a record pace, he said.
Beyond those two major events, both Zhang and Block said there are a number of Nebraska manufacturers who depend on suppliers from China.
"At some point along everyone's supply chain, there is probably one or multiple components from China," Block said. He declined to name Nebraska firms that are currently being pinched.
Many Chinese factories are open but still not running at full capacity, he said. Supply problems are almost inevitable unless factories get fully online, something Block doesn't see happening soon.
Indeed, Scott said with each day, it becomes harder to think of the coronavirus as something that's half a world away. The increasingly bleak news has him asking the same question as many around the world.
“Where could this go?”
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.