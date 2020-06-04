For the last seven weeks, Abigail Sui has struggled to find out the status of her client’s unemployment claim in Des Moines.
Sui works at EMBARC, a non-profit organization that supports refugees. She has been assisting a single father who filed for unemployment. Weeks passed and Sui said both she and her client were unsure why his benefits weren’t coming in.
Following several phone calls, a month after filing his claim, they finally learned his employer contested the claim, requiring him to undergo a fact-finding interview with Iowa Workforce Development to determine whether he can claim benefits or not.
Claimants will receive a letter in the mail specifying a scheduled date and time for the interview, according to the Iowa Workforce Development site.
Sui’s client filed his claim in April. As of June 3, Sui said he still has not received a letter.
“I don’t know why it takes six weeks, seven weeks, just to find out the date,” Sui said. “He has no income.”
Fact-finding interviews are scheduled by Iowa Workforce Development if an employer disputes an unemployment claim filed by an employee within 10 days, according to the department’s website. During the interview, the employer and employee have opportunities to make their cases. A decision is later mailed to both parties, letting them know about unemployment payments.
However, Iowa Workforce Development suspended fact-finding interviews for the first six weeks of the pandemic because they shifted staff to address the record increase in unemployment claims and customer service calls and emails, said director Beth Townsend in an email. Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster March 17.
In the first week of May, the department started scheduling interviews again, prioritizing the oldest claims first, Townsend said.
Before COVID-19, claimants typically received a letter scheduling a fact-finding interview within a week of filing their claims. Interviews would be scheduled within the next two weeks.
Up to 95 employees are conducting fact-finding interviews every day now and the department is scheduling additional interviews in an effort to catch up, Townsend said. Since the beginning of May, Townsend said Iowa Workforce Development has conducted 11,476 fact-finding interviews and 4,500 more are scheduled, according to her email.
Sui said her clients are still waiting for their letters. Beyond the father she is working with, three other clients have also waited at least five weeks for a letter in the mail scheduling an interview and they have not received benefits, Sui said.
When asked if people who are waiting for an interview receive unemployment benefits in the meantime, Townsend said, “every case is different.”
The frustrations and unknowns have left some people in the refugee community giving up entirely on their unemployment claims, Sui said.
Even if people are ultimately denied, Sui said it’s better for them to know, rather than wait in limbo.
She would like Iowa Workforce Development to follow up with people who have not received unemployment benefits within two weeks. Sui also said fact-finding interviews should be finished within two to three weeks of people filing for unemployment.
“It’s really confusing because you don’t know. You just sit there not knowing,” Sui said.
Feel-good moments in Nebraska amid the pandemic
Videos: Feel-good moments in Nebraska amid the pandemic
Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing.
Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history.
Mom surprises senior with graduation party that included a band and a food truck
A mariachi band performs for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been …
The Nebraska National Guard helps with a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland.
Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …
The American Muslim Institute, would usually host a dinner for hundreds in the Omaha Muslim community, but such large gatherings are impossibl…
Three friends gather for a little social distancing dance party in Omaha.
Restaurants and bars in Nebraska are finding new ways to reach their customers amid social distancing.
A group of Omaha area inventors are using their 3D printers to help make face shields for health care workers.
The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyo…
Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-o…
Teresa Elliott is surprised by her family on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday, March 2…
Nebraska churches have been adapting to social distancing regulations by having online services from buildings void of parishioners.
The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.