Stores at Nebraska Crossing Outlets will determine when they will open, although a "soft opening" is scheduled for Friday, the owner of the mall said.

In a telephone interview on CNN Saturday morning, Rod Yates said he doubted many stores would open on April 24, but the "soft reopening" allows the stores time to rehire, train and develop best practices.

He has called Nebraska Crossing a "case study" for malls and retailers that are planning to reopen after the coronavirus crisis subsides. How soon businesses should reopen has been a key question nationwide.

Reopening is "totally up to them," Yates said Saturday of Nebraska Crossing's stores. He controls the overall venue, he said, and not the stores. Yates has said he anticipates a "formal grand opening" in May, perhaps on May 1.

The president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, Laura Redoutey, has called it irresponsible for retailers to open their doors "in the middle of a pandemic."

Yates said through a letter to general managers of the stores, "We have had weekly calls with the governor personally." Gov. Pete Ricketts' spokesman, Taylor Gage, said Friday that Ricketts hasn't "spoken directly to Rod (Yates) this year."

State records indicate Yates contributed $65,000 to the Ricketts campaign from 2014 to 2017, and Nebraska Crossing donated $34,500 during the period. Yates' $50,000 to Ricketts in 2014 made him one of the top donors to Ricketts, a Republican, who defeated Democratic nominee Chuck Hassebrook in the general election.